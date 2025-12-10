Real Madrid hit roadblock for ‘future Tottenham captain’ who’d ‘get into Liverpool team’

Real Madrid are facing a problem in their pursuit of Micky van de Ven, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk Tottenham Hotspur’s firm stance on the defender, who has been backed to star for Liverpool and become a regular under Arne Slot if he made the move to Anfield.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger out of contract at the end of the season and also having injury issues, Real Madrid are on the hunt for at least one new centre-back in 2026. Los Blancos have already decided not to sign Ibrahima Konate, despite the defender set to become a free agent when his current deal with Liverpool expires next summer, and are now focusing on Dayot Upamecano, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Van de Ven is also on Real Madrid’s radar, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on November 5 that Los Blancos have “a genuine interest” in the Netherlands international defender.

However, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Van de Ven over a new contract that will see him extend his stay at last season’s Europa League winners beyond his current term of 2029.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, though, has warned that Madrid will have to pay a lot of money to convince Spurs to sell the 24-year-old, who has been at the north London club since 2023 and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Van de Ven has been mentioned in the same way that Madrid have looked at Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi, but it is different because those three players are becoming free agents and that is a market Madrid are very keen to exploit when they can.

“Van de Ven would be a much different situation as he has more than three years remaining on his current deal and the club are hoping to tie him up to a new one, on better terms over an extended period.

“Obviously, Madrid have the power to turn any player’s head, but they would have to pay big money for him as Spurs really do not want to lose him.

“They consider his experience and leadership to be absolutely vital, on top of the fact he’s a great defender and can also be a threat in terms of scoring goals.”

Micky van de Ven good enough for Liverpool

Tottenham’s strong stance on keeping Van de Ven is further vindicated by the plethora of praise that the defender has received.

In November, former Chelsea and Netherlands international defender Khalid Boulahrouz said that Van de Ven would be the perfect successor to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

Boulahrouz told ESPN Netherlands about Van de Ven: “He’s really outperforming them. He’s physically strong and incredibly quick.

“Opponents know that, so they don’t even try to get past him anymore. He could still do better on the ball; he makes the occasional blunder. But overall, I think he’s fantastic.

“I think he’s the ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk, both in the Dutch national team and at Liverpool.

“The question, of course, is what Virgil will do after the World Cup. Playing in the Premier League for years has taken its toll. You might long for a bit of a break.

“And Liverpool isn’t crazy: if you’re looking for a world-class left defender and you have the money, you’ll quickly end up with Van de Ven.

“The same goes for the Dutch national team. I think Koeman has long since realised that Van Dijk’s successor is already out there.”

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson believes that Van de Ven will become the Spurs captain.

Dawson said last month: “For me, Micky van de Ven is one of the best centre-backs in the world, not just the Premier League.

“I honestly believe that. I’m a huge, huge fan, and I think he’s got everything. There aren’t many centre-backs around that have the pace he does, but also are able to read the game in the way he does.

“I know people will probably say his pace gets him out of trouble at times but I don’t really buy that, and I think at times last season he was left to cover an awful lot of ground because of the way the team was set up.

“That goal he scored in the Champions League was mind-blowing. For a centre-back to do that was special, and I don’t really see any weaknesses; he’s got all the attributes to go right to the top.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, he’s a future Tottenham captain. I look at Virgil van Dijk, and he’s the benchmark for me in terms of how long he’s been at the top for, but I don’t think Micky is far off that, I really don’t.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a leader, and I’m sure the reason Spurs want to tie him down to a long-term contract is with that in mind.”

However, Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle revealed this week that he does not think that Van de Ven will sign a new deal, and believes that he is good enough to start for Liverpool or Man City if he went to Anfield or the Etihad Stadium.

Hoddle said: “Van de Ven is under still a long contract. They are looking to sign him now on a long contract.

“I don’t think he will sign. But he’s still got three years on his contract.

“I think they will wanna try and keep him because he is a world-class performer and probably the only one that we have who is world-class.

“When I say world-class I mean he’d get into any team, he could go into Man City, Liverpool…you name it Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain… everyone would want him because he’s that good.

“But they need to improve this season there’s no doubt about it… otherwise we will be mid-table. “

