Xabi Alonso is reportedly on the brink of being sacked by Real Madrid, as a report uncovers the three issues that have put the Spaniard in danger, while Los Blancos have been given genuine hope of signing a formidable Tottenham star.

Real Madrid have had a poor season so far, by their standards. They’ve picked up just six points from a possible 15 in their last five LaLiga games, leaving them four points behind Barcelona in the table

News broke on Monday of Real Madrid holding an emergency meeting among senior club officials that centred on whether or not to fire Alonso. Those claims have since been backed up by multiple outlets, including The Athletic.

The opinion among the club’s hierarchy was said to be split, and the former midfielder clung onto his job, but only for now.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continue to look at potential signings that could improve their squad, particularly in defence, and Tottenham star Micky van de Ven figures very highly on their shortlist…

Alonso faces crucial Man City meeting after triple failure

The suggestion is that if Madrid fail to achieve a positive result in their Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, Alonso will be relieved of his duties.

According to a fresh update from The Athletic, three issues in particular are responsible for Alonso being on the brink. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, he’s been ‘powerless’ to remedy any of the three.

They stated: ‘Madrid still have the same problems as last year — a defence prone to injuries, a lack of discipline running through the squad and, most importantly, big stars not consistently showing enough commitment to the collective.’

Eder Militao, arguably the club’s most important defender, went off injured in the crushing 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday, heaping more pressure on Alonso.

While injuries are out of his control, the lack of discipline in the dressing room is something Alonso could have dealt with better.

Vinicius Jr made headlines with his tantrum when substituted in the 2-1 victory over Barcelona earlier this season. The report noted how Real Madrid and Alonso curiously chose NOT to discipline the player.

Furthermore, the report noted how too many Madrid players are allowed to jog rather than run when tracking back.

Another lacklustre display by Madrid in the game vs Man City may well be the final nail in the coffin for Alonso.

Real Madrid given boost in Van de Ven hunt

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been given hope of signing Tottenham centre-back Van de Ven, with Glen Hoddle stating it is unlikely that he signs a new contract with Spurs.

The 24-year-old Dutchman joined Tottenham in a deal worth up to £43m (€50m, $58m) from Wolfsburg in August 2023, and has since established himself as one of the London club’s most important players.

Van de Ven’s impressive performances have seen him shortlisted as a top target for Madrid, and Hoddle believes the ‘world-class’ defender could join a top European side in the future.

“Van de Ven is still under a long contract (until 2029). They are looking to sign him now on a long contract. I don’t think he will sign,” Hoddle said during an interview.

“But he’s still got three years on his contract. I think they will want to try and keep him because he is a world-class performer and probably the only one that we have who is world-class.”

Naming the clubs who would potentially be keen, Hoddle added: “When I say world-class, I mean he’d get into any team, he could go into Man City, Liverpool…you name it, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain… everyone would want him because he’s that good…”

Despite that, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, claims it is Madrid who are leading the hunt.

‘Leading candidate’ to replace Alonso revealed

Speculation is rife over who could replace Alonso at Madrid, should he be sacked, with Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp among the names mentioned.

However, a report from Spain, cited by our friends at Football365, has claimed that former Los Blancos and Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa is the ‘leading candidate’.

Arbeloa, who is currently manager of Real Madrid Castilla, is said to have ‘impressed the board with his leadership skills, his deep connection to the club, and his strong performances with the youth teams’.

