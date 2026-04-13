Arne Slot has now been told exactly what FSG will do about his future as Liverpool manager this summer after overseeing an underwhelming season, with David Ornstein making a big promise over summer signings at Anfield.

The reigning Premier League champions will surrender their English crown to one of Arsenal or Manchester City in the next few weeks after stuttering and stumbling their way through the campaign. Despite spending a colossal £440m (€505m, $600m), Liverpool are a huge 18 points behind leaders Arsenal and are now embroiled in a battle to bring Champions League football back to Anfield next season.

And unless they somehow overturn a 2-0 deficit to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week, Liverpool will exit the competition at the quarter-final stage, confirming the 2025/26 campaign will finish trophyless.

That has left Slot’s future as Liverpool manager under intense pressure, with the Dutchman seemingly at major risk of the sack over the Reds’ failings this term.

Despite this, Ornstein is adamant the club’s overlords, FSG, are planning to keep the faith with Slot and has made it clear why his future will not come under review.

“The intention of the club and Fenway Sports Group is to stick with Arne Slot into next season and give him longer,” Ornstein said on NBC Sports.

“He’s on a contract until 2027. I think they feel there are clear mitigations. The transition work was always going to be huge after Jurgen Klopp’s departure and the transfer windows across the course of all of Slot’s windows is four now.”

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Slot promised funds to transform Liverpool fortunes

Ornstein believes that Liverpool have been handicapped somewhat by having to see some of the club’s leading lights fading from their very best over the course of this season.

And with Andy Robertson a confirmed departure this summer alongside Mohamed Salah, key players like Alisson and Virgil van Dijk are both seeing mistakes creep into their game and will too also ultimately need replacing.

To that end, Ornstein reckons three to four major first-team signings are coming this summer to help improve the side.

The journalist added: “The net spend is about £150m, even though last summer was really high, and I think they plan to continue investing because they see this as a developing project and squad.”

He continued: “There are more signings no doubt on the way. They feel there are three to four first-team players that are needed for them to be really competitive again.

“We know that a wide player, because of Salah’s departure and also how Diaz wasn’t replaced, will also be high on the agenda.”

With regards to that wide player, TEAMtalk confirmed from as far back as December that the Reds were holding what was described by sources as ‘daily conversations’ over RB Leipzig’s talented teenager, Yan Diomande.

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Meanwhile, the connections of Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could help the Reds land a sought-after Premier League attacker this summer as the Merseyside giants look to replace not just Salah but also find an upgrade for Cody Gakpo, who we understand the club could sell.

With regards to Robertson’s next club, Tottenham are very much at the head of the queue for his signature, though our sources can reveal it’s not definite they’ll land him, with Celtic and an ambitious Championship club also both in the mix.

Elsewhere, Ornstein has also dropped a stunning update on Ibrahima Konate’s contract negotiations at Liverpool that could have major transfer ramifications.

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