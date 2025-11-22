Arda Guler thinks €70m Liverpool midfielder ‘boastful and loudmouthed’ as Real Madrid ‘planning to sign him’ – report

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler has a poor opinion of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai despite interest from Los Blancos, according to a report in the Spanish media, as Fabrizio Romano’s revelation about the midfielder’s future comes to light.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but that has not stopped Madrid from raiding Anfield to get – or at least trying to – the players that they want. Los Blancos convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold to turn down offers of a new contract from Liverpool to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2025, and are trying to snap up Ibrahima Konate as a free agent next summer when the France international central defender is out of contract.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Real Madrid want to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool next summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai has also been linked with Real Madrid, with Hungarian news outlet Hir TV reporting earlier this month that Los Blancos and Manchester City could make a move for the midfielder should he not sign a new contract with Liverpool.

Defensa Central has now backed that claim, with the Real Madrid-centric news outlet reporting that the Spanish and European giants are ‘starting to consider signing’ Szoboszlai.

However, according to the report, Madrid and Turkey international attacking midfielder Arda Guler ‘wouldn’t like it because he thinks the Hungarian is boastful and loudmouthed’.

Defensa Central has noted the spat between Guler and Szoboszlai in March 2025, adding that the former ‘won’t be too happy when he discovers that one of the rivals who has most frustrated him could end up being his teammate’ at Real Madrid.

‘Arda Guler doesn’t get along with him, but Real Madrid are planning to sign him’, claims the report in the headline in regard to Szoboszlai.

What happened between Arda Guler and Dominik Szoboszlai?

On March 20, 2025, Turkey beat Hungary 3-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League Play-offs A/B, before winning the second leg 3-0 three days later to win the tie 6-1.

That result saw Turkey win promotion to UEFA Nations League A, while Hungary went down to League B.

Guler scored Turkey’s second goal in the second leg at the Puskas Arena in Budapest and controversially celebrated by making a shush gesture directed at Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai had been in fine form for Liverpool at the time, while Guler was struggling for playing time under then-Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Hungarian midfielder, who went on to win the Premier League title with Liverpool last season, took a dig at Guler on social media.

In an Instagram comment beneath an image showing him silenced by Guler’s gesture, Szoboszlai wrote ‘1088’ – the number of minutes the Turkish star had played for Madrid at the time.

Guler hit back at Szoboszlai and reposted the same image on his Instagram story, while writing: “This guy is a joke. Isn’t 6 goals enough to shut you up?”

As reported by The Liverpool Echo at the time, Guler also subtly edited the scoreboard graphic on the shared photo.

It was edited with the match’s 3-0 outcome and highlighting his goal while sarcastically crediting ‘Szoboszlai, 1 Instagram comment’ to Hungary’s scoreline.

What are Liverpool plans regarding Dominik Szoboszlai?

Szoboszlai is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028, and the defending Premier League champions have no plans whatsoever to sell the Hungary international midfielder.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for €70million (£61.5m, $81m) and has established himself as one of the first names on manager Arne Slot’s teamsheet.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that Liverpool are working on a new contract for Szoboszlai.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool are working on new contracts – Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

“With Gravenberch, already some conversation, very early stages, took place, with Dominik Szoboszlai also, and now talks are advancing and progressing between Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai over new contract.

“Let me be clear. We are not at the final stages of the negotiations. We are not at he verbal agreement stage with Dominik Szoboszlai, but the contacts are continuing between Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai.

“So, there is a discussion ongoing. Liverpool are prepared to improve his salary, and that’s important news.

“Dominik Szoboszlai was already on a very good salary, but his performances have been fantastic.

“Gravenberch also doing very well, so Liverpool want to keep both players for the long term, but with Dominik Szoboszlai, contacts have advanced in the last few days, with Liverpool pushing.

“Now there is a conversation, there is a negotiation. Again, we are not at the end of the negotiation.

“It’s not a done deal, there is still work to do, but there is a very good connection, with Liverpool trying to be fast on this one with Dominik Szoboszlai.

“We will see how long it’s going to take, but the conversation is ongoing.

“Szoboszlai is doing great. Last season, he was incredible. This season, he’s ever more incredible because he’s playing everywhere, always consistent.

“Even when Liverpool lost many games in a row, Szoboszlai was always the Man of the Match, so doing very, very well for Liverpool, and the intention is to try to advance.

“So, deal on, conversations on, let’s see what’s going to happen in the next stages in the next meetings between Szoboszlai, his camp and Liverpool.”

Earlier this week, Romano noted on Threads: “Liverpool have offered Szobo a new deal. Let’s see how talks go!”

