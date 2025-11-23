A shock report claims Liverpool have told Arne Slot how long he’s got before he’s booted out of Anfield in a bittersweet update for the Reds boss.

Liverpool are in turmoil right now and Slot looks like a deer in the headlights. Nothing the Dutchman does works, and most of his attempts to right the wrongs backfire spectacularly.

Why Slot chose to select Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back against Nottingham Forest when Joe Gomez was fit and able to deputise for injured pair, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, only he knows.

The decision ensured Liverpool were weakened at both right-back and in midfield, while his customary substituting of a centre-back for a striker (Konate for Ekitike) n the second half had the same effect is always does – it made Liverpool weaker.

The Athletic’s James Pearce claimed there’s a ‘toxic’ blend of unperforming established stars and floundering new signings in place right now.

Pearce also suggested the match-going Liverpool fans are beginning to turn on Slot, as evidenced by their unwillingness to create any form of atmosphere during much of the Forest clash.

Many Liverpool fans left early after Forest scored their third goal. Journalists of a Liverpool persuasion are also starting to ask questions Slot has no answers for.

Now, an infamous account on X, indy kalia news, claims to have inside knowledge of what Slot is being told by the decision-makers at Anfield.

They stated that for now at least, Slot retains the full backing of the hierarchy, though he has been informed he has until the turn of the year to turn things around, or a change will be made.

The account posted: ‘The information below has come from a trusted source within Liverpool. Arne Slot has till New Years.

‘Currently, he’s got the full backing of the club owners, which is pretty significant.

‘The owners are standing by him and are willing to give him until the new year to turn things around.

‘They genuinely believe he’s a top manager, and with the right structure and support now in place, they think he can navigate through this rough patch.’

If accurate, it means Slot has eight matches to save his job. Liverpool’s fixture list between now and the new year reads as follows:

Nov 26 – PSV Eindhoven (home – Champions League)

Nov 30 – West Ham (away)

Dec 3 – Sunderland (home)

Dec 6 – Leeds United (away)

Dec 9 – Inter Milan (away – Champions League)

Dec 13 – Brighton (home)

Dec 20 – Tottenham (away)

Dec 27 – Wolves (home)

Will Liverpool sack Arne Slot?

The first thing to note is the account bringing this information are notorious for being unreliable.

While they did rehabilitate their reputation to some degree over the summer – including getting a plug from David Ornstein – the bulk of what they post does not come true.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano has stated Slot is in zero danger of being sacked and the belief within Liverpool’s hierarchy is Slot is more than capable of riding out the storm and turning the ship around.

That update via Romano came just under one month ago, and since then, Liverpool have suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

However, they’ve also beaten Aston Villa and produced arguably their best performance of the season when dominating Real Madrid since that time too.

In truth, no credible source has claimed Slot is anywhere close to being relieved of his duties.

The Athletic’s James Pearce stated the Dutchman still has plenty of credit in the bank for his heroics last term, meaning it’ll have to continue getting worse and probably for a sustained period of time before Liverpool give any sort of serious consideration to changing manager.

Latest Liverpool news – Van Dijk’s had enough / Trent regret?

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk did not hold back when launching a scathing assessment of his side’s embarrassing loss to Forest, while Slot answered questions over what fans perceived as a major selection blunder.

Finally, Trent Alexander-Arnold regrets turning down the chance to sign a new contract from Liverpool and staying at Anfield and is not happy at Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, but TEAMtalk has analysed why this notion has to be treated with more than just a pinch of salt.