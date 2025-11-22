Liverpool ‘particularly appeal’ to €70m winger but Man Utd in ‘talks’ with his agent

Even though Manchester United are in talks to bring Karim Adeyemi to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, a report has revealed that he would prefer to move to Liverpool and work under Arne Slot, with Real Madrid also a club that he would like to join.

Adeyemi’s days at Borussia Dortmund seem to be numbered, with the winger out of contract at the German club until the summer of 2027 and talks over a new deal having been stalled. Arsenal and Manchester United are two of the clubs that are keen on a 2026 deal for the Germany international.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 14 that Arsenal have ‘initiated contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes’ for Adeyemi.

We understand that Arsenal are ahead of Man Utd in the race for the Dortmund winger, even though the Red Devils’ interest in the winger ‘remains fierce’.

Dortmund want at least €70million (£62m / $81m) for Adeyemi in the January transfer window.

Adeyemi’s agent, Jorge Mendes, ‘is in talks with clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United’, according to Sky Germany.

However, it has now emerged in another German news outlet that Adeyemi leave Dortmund for a club outside of Germany, then he would prefer to join defending Premier League champions Liverpool or Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

According to Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung, ‘Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two clubs abroad that would particularly appeal to Adeyemi’.

The report has added that should the 23-year-old winger not extend his current deal, then Dortmund will sell him in 2026 so that the German club ‘don’t lose him on a free transfer’ in 2027.

Adeyemi has scored 29 goals and given 22 assists in 121 appearances for Dortmund so far in his career.

Real Madrid stance on signing Karim Adeyemi – report

There are no credible reports yet that Liverpool want to sign Adeyemi, but perhaps this report will spark interest from manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a right-winger as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

While sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are determined to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, there is competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

Adeyemi’s desire to join Liverpool and his contract situation at Dortmund could work in the Reds’ favour, especially as Real Madrid do not want to sign him.

It does not come as a surprise to learn that Adeyemi would fancy a move to Real Madrid.

After all, Madrid are (arguably?) the biggest club in the world and are a dream for most, if not all, footballers.

However, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet has dismissed any interest from Los Blancos in the Germany international winger.

Defensa Central has reported that Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Adeyemi.

The winger’s agent, Mendes, has approached the Spanish and European giants and has offered them the chance to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

Madrid have immediately responded with a no, with the club’s stance being that he is not ‘a good fit’ for the team.

Defensa Central adds: ‘Despite his age and potential to be an interesting player, Real Madrid believe the German has no place in the current squad and has immediately ruled out any approach for him,’ notes the report.

