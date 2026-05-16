Arne Slot has sent a message to Liverpool fans they won’t like to hear after owners FSG decided to stick with the under-fire Dutchman.

Slot is drowning at Liverpool right now, with the Reds losing their 19th match of the season across all competitions on Friday night.

The four goals shipped to Aston Villa brought their tally in the Premier League this year to 51. That is the most any Liverpool side have conceded in the 38-game Premier League era.

Only Liverpool’s youngest and oldest players (Rio Ngumoha and Virgil van Dijk) emerged when any sort of credit when the final whistle blew at Villa Park.

The vast bulk of the rest have endured miserable seasons, and Slot appears powerless and incapable of turning their fortunes around.

As such, it won’t please most Liverpool fans to hear Slot say the transfer window will be the solution to the club’s problems.

In other words, Slot reckons he needs a boatload of new signings to turn the ship around, rather than actually coaching and improving the players already at his disposal.

Arne Slot banking on big summer window

Slot said after the Villa defeat: “I can understand at this moment in time [the fans] don’t have confidence or a lot of feeling that things can be much better next season, but I think they are underestimating what a transfer window can do, what a new start can do.”

He added: “We’ve conceded far too many goals – but I think we’ve also scored not enough goals. We were fully in the game, fully able maybe to get a result but I agree that after it went 2-1 we crumbled.”

Despite Liverpool’s pitiful season, Slot will NOT be relieved of his duties, and will lead the team into the 2026/27 campaign.

Trusted reporter Ben Jacobs recently revealed owners FSG believe there are three mitigating factors that explain the club’s struggles this term.

The three factors cited were Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, Mohamed Salah’s sharp decline, and making too many alterations to the starting eleven in one go last summer.

One influential figure who believes Liverpool could be sleepwalking into a mistake by retaining Slot is Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool making Man Utd-style mistake by retaining Slot – Carragher

Speaking last Monday, the Reds legend and Sky Sports pundit explained: “I don’t even think it’s a 50/50 split now on Arne Slot.

“And I know people outside of the club can’t quite get their heads around that, thinking: ‘This guy won the league, it looks like he’s going to get you Champions League football in his second season’.

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“But the drop-off has been so stark, and there’s been no improvement really from day one until the end of the season, in results or performances that you think: ‘Is it going to get any better?’

“My worry with Liverpool and Arne Slot a little bit is are we going to be in a situation where, a little bit like [Erik] Ten Hag, where he had a great first season, didn’t win the league, Slot won the league so that’s a completely different level, but the second season was really poor.

“Then you keep the manager on the back of what he did in his first season, and then it carries on poorly. Then you get into October and you think: ‘We’ve got to change the manager’.

“I think that’s probably a little bit of a feeling with Liverpool supporters, but it looks from the things we’re hearing that Arne Slot’s going to be given another opportunity next season.”

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