Mbappe behaviour shocks Mourinho as first two Real Madrid moves revealed

Jose Mourinho has taken note of Kylian Mbappe’s disruptive conduct at Real Madrid, according to a senior Spanish journalist, while Los Blancos have already identified their first two transfer targets for the new era.

Mbappe has been subjected to the wrath of the Real Madrid fanbase after missing their LaLiga games against Espanyol and Barcelona due to a hamstring injury. The striker posted pictures of himself on holiday in Sardinia when supporters thought he should be helping out the team in preparation for their trip to Espanyol.

Madrid fans set up an online petition calling for ‘Mbappe Out’, and it has since gained over 70 million signatures. It is hard to verify exactly how many of those signatures are from Madrid followers, but it still shows how unhappy they are.

Mbappe came off the bench in the 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday but was jeered by the Bernabeu crowd.

The Frenchman has even started a war of words with current Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa by claiming he is the ‘fourth-choice striker’ and calling Arbeloa’s predecessor, Xabi Alonso, a ‘great coach’.

Jose Felix Diaz of Spanish outlet AS reports that ‘everything is agreed’ for Mourinho to return to Madrid, and he is set to pen a two-year contract.

Mourinho has been in ‘discussions’ with club president Florentino Perez for ‘three weeks’, with the pair talking about recent issues involving Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras.

Perez is ‘concerned about the dressing room disorder’ and believes Mourinho is the man to turn the situation around.

The Portuguese has ‘noted’ Mbappe’s ‘recent attitude’, and the behaviour has ‘stood out’ to Mourinho, leaving him surprised.

While Mbappe has publicly stated he intends to stay at Madrid, he has angered the fans, Arbeloa and Perez with his actions.

AS revealed on Friday that Mbappe and Perez will soon ‘face off’ to try and turn a new leaf.

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Real Madrid eyeing Man City, Real Sociedad stars

Sources confirmed to us on Wednesday that Manchester City star Rodri is emerging as a key target for Madrid to start Mourinho’s second reign with a bang.

Madrid have tracked Rodri for several years and look set to ramp up their pursuit ahead of the summer.

However, City will not let the Spaniard go easily and are making an aggressive push to tie him down to a new contract.

Separate reports in the Spanish media claim Real Sociedad centre-back Jon Martin is another objective for Mourinho and Madrid.

Los Blancos see Martin as a ‘perfect’ addition for their long-term plans, believing he can ‘lead their defence for the next decade’.

Madrid will face competition from rivals Atleti for the Spain U21 international.

Sociedad know they have a ‘gem’ on their hands and are holding out for his full €60million (£52m) release clause before selling.

Returning to Mbappe, a report claims his ‘untouchable’ status at the club has been ripped up.