Liverpool have changed their plans with regards to sacking Arne Slot, with a trusted reporter detailing all.

Slot has overseen a diabolical campaign that will see Liverpool go trophyless despite spending close to half a billion pounds on high profile new recruits.

The Reds are regularly out-run, out-muscled and out-thought by opponents with far smaller budgets. Slot is powerless to positively change games mid-match with tactical tweaks or substitutions, and there is very little to suggest there’ll be improvements next season.

As such, it had been widely reported by numerous sources that Liverpool would conduct a thorough end-of-season review that would determine Slot’s fate.

It’s common knowledge Liverpool are leaning heavily towards retaining the Dutchman, though that wouldn’t prevent the Reds’ hierarchy from doing their due diligence and assessing the situation post-season.

But according to the latest from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, Liverpool might not even bother with the review, such is their continued belief Slot is the right man to turn the ship around.

Liverpool keep faith with Arne Slot

“I don’t even think this narrative of Liverpool reassessing in the summer necessarily has that much credence regarding Arne Slot’s future,” explained Jacobs on Wednesday evening.

“The position, speaking to Liverpool sources, is clear and has been for quite some time, that Liverpool and FSG back Arne Slot and they’ve got a big summer ahead, and this idea that they’re going to have a review at the end of the season and may U-turn on that position is downplayed by sources.

“What now can change between today and the end of the season? Liverpool are highly likely to get Champions League football, that’s the best they can do, and it’s been clear for quite some time, so any review doesn’t need to wait until the summer.

“There’s ongoing dialogue and feedback, and Arne Slot is part of the summer planning, and it’ll be a huge U-turn, an unexpected situation, if FSG and Liverpool’s leadership team suddenly get to the summer and go, now the season’s ended, we’ve got a different perspective.”

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Three reasons why Liverpool are sticking not twisting

Jacobs went on to highlight three factors playing a huge part in Liverpool sticking by their man, with the club believing there are mitigating circumstances that explain the shambolic season.

Firstly, the tragic passing of Diogo Jota was cited as an event that must not be overlooked or downplayed.

Secondly, the dramatic decline of Mohamed Salah – who went from Premier League player of the year to misfiring luxury player in a matter of months – was mentioned.

Finally, Liverpool making too many changes to their starting eleven in one go last summer was referenced.

On the latter point, Jacobs explained: “The mass change with Jeremie Frimpong coming in and seeing himself as a starter, the same for Milos Kerkez, same for Florian Wirtz, same for Hugo Ekitike, same for Alexander Isak.

“That can be challenging because even though some of those players have been in and out due to injury, you build a scenario where 50% of your starting XI are relatively new players, or are brand new signings.”

It’s now up to Slot to prove they were indeed mitigating factors and not merely excuses.

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