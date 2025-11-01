Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been warned he risks talking himself into the sack amid the club’s ongoing poor run of form – with the Reds manager using his latest press conference to name SIX reasons why the Reds are struggling to pick up wins.

The reigning Premier League champions invested heavily this summer, spending some £440m (€505m, $600m) on squad upgrades and with the aim of creating a long trophy dynasty at Anfield. But what has happened so far has been the opposite, with Liverpool down in seventh and already looking in danger of being cut adrift in the title race ahead of a crucial run of games.

With six defeats in their last seven games – a run that includes five domestic losses in a row – Liverpool are currently in the midst of their worst run of form in 72 years. And with Aston Villa (Saturday, 8pm), Real Madrid (Tuesday, 8pm) and Manchester City (next Sunday, 4.30pm) to come, it could be about to get a whole lot worse for the under-pressure Slot.

Off the back of the Reds’ wretched form, Slot appears to have offered a whole manner of reasons for their woeful results, ranging from the opposition’s tactics to the difficulties in getting his new signings to bed in.

Either way, The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt has told Slot that the excuses are starting to wear thin and he’s ‘talking himself into trouble’ by his constant failure to own their problems.

And after warning the Dutchman that his comments could soon irk both supporters and the club’s hierarchy, Slot has been sent a straightforward message.

‘Slot is not doing himself any favours as he tries to arrest a stunning run of six defeats in Liverpool’s last seven games in all competitions,’ Burt began.

‘In fact, there is always the danger in such situations of talking yourself into further trouble, aggravating already frustrated fans – and eventually annoying the club’s hierarchy however supportive they are. These things can become self-fulfilling.’

Burt continued: ‘The spend/net spend argument can go on forever, but do not complain about not having a strong enough squad when you have spent so much.

‘The bottom line is Liverpool did decide to undergo a massive overhaul. No one forced them to do it. They have to own it.’

Slot names SIX excuses for Liverpool failures

Despite insisting he is happy to own Liverpool’s problems and is not trying to deflect blame, the manager, incredibly, used his latest press conference to preview Saturday’s match against Unai Emery’s in-form side to name six reasons for his side’s poor form.

Insisting he had “no excuses for results”, the former Feyenoord boss then rattled off six reasons behind the Reds’ poor form.

Starting with British record signing Alexander Isak, he blamed the lack of a pre-season for the misfiring Swede’s failure to impress since making the switch from Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

Then the Dutchman claimed the 25-year-old, along with fellow forward signing, Hugo Ekitike, were not prepared for the Liverpool’s workload and the number of games being asked of them to play.

In addition, Slot claimed injuries to right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong had hampered team selections, forcing him to disrupt the team and ask certain players to operate in unfamiliar positions.

The Dutchman also feels a lack of Premier League know-how could be a factor in the poor form being displayed by £116m signing Florian Wirtz, Frimpong and second-string goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the latter suddenly forced into the limelight owing to Alisson’s injury.

Slot also blamed a lack of luck for their poor form before suggesting the workload put on his squad had also been a huge challenge.

Truth be told, the excuses are already starting to wear thin and Slot would do himself far more favours by taking greater ownership of the problems and trying and deflect attention away from his clearly under-performing stars.

All the great managers have also taken downturns in form on the chin and insisted the buck starts and ends with them. Not Slot, though!

As it stands, that new contract that was being talked about just a month or so back, suddenly looks a fair way off in the midst of their current struggles.

Despite that, Slot does currently retain the hierarchy’s support, despite some supporters turning on their manager and calling his tactics ‘braindead’.

