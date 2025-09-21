Liverpool believe they’ll lose starter to Real Madrid in huge double coup, but brilliant signing will soften blow

A report claims Liverpool are now accepting they’ll lose Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid in 2026 as part of a sublime double deal, though a signing of their own will soften the blow at Anfield.

One only has to cast a cursory glance over the Spanish press to see how mentioning Liverpool players alongside moves to Real Madrid drives clicks. Alexis Mac Allister and more recently Ryan Gravenberch have become the subject of article after article talking up transfers to the Bernabeu.

But while there is nothing beyond admiration in the midfield pair at present, the situation regarding Ibrahima Konate is different.

The centre-back is out of contract next summer and Real Madrid’s interest has been verified by numerous trusted sources and outlets outside of Spain.

Liverpool have tried and failed on several occasions to tie Konate down to a new deal. We’re now just over three months away from Real Madrid being able to forge a pre-contract agreement with the Frenchman from January 1.

According to a fresh update from Marca, Liverpool believe any further attempts to try and convince Konate to stay would be fruitless.

The report declared: ‘Liverpool are taking a commitment between the player and Real Madrid for granted, just as Trent Alexander-Arnold did in his time.’

Marca went on to add Konate’s ‘goal’ is ‘playing for Real Madrid’ and contact between the club and his camp has long been established and continues to be ‘maintained’.

The report’s primary focus was actually providing the latest on Dayot Upamecano who is in a similar situation to Konate at Bayern Munich.

Upamecano is also out of contract next summer and per Marca, Real Madrid intend to sign BOTH players via free agency.

Like Konate, Upamecano is said to have his heart set on joining Los Blancos and will not sign an extension in Munich.

Despite landing Dean Huijsen over the summer, Real Madrid do require further additions at centre-back in the near future.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger – both now deep into their thirties – are off contract at the end of the current campaign.

Silver lining for Liverpool?

Marca are unofficially known as Real Madrid’s mouthpiece in the media, though as mentioned, they’re by no means the only one tipping Konate to play in white next season.

Interestingly, a curious report from the Mirror over the past 48 hours claimed Marc Guehi – who Liverpool came within a whisker of signing in the summer – now has his heart set on joining Real Madrid.

Liverpool intend to return for Crystal Palace ace Guehi next summer and if Konate does leave, Guehi would walk straight into the starting eleven alongside Virgil van Dijk.

If Marca’s reporting is accurate, it’s Konate and Upamecano who Real Madrid will land, thus leaving Liverpool in the clear to snag Guehi at the second time of asking.

It’s also important to note the Mirror’s claims that Guehi now favours Real Madrid over Liverpool fly in the face of what most other publications have stated.

TEAMtalk’s own information is that Guehi is still very much on board with moving to Anfield next summer.

