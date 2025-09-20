Marc Guehi has reportedly decided Real Madrid is now his ‘No 1 choice’ despite Liverpool preparing to come back into the mix after their move for him collapsed in the summer, with TEAMtalk able to give insight as to what might actually happen.

Guehi was close to a move to Liverpool in the summer. On the final day of the window, after months of speculation, all seemed to be running smoothly, with agreements in place for him to head to Anfield.

However, in the final stages, the deal fell through when Crystal Palace’s proposed replacement decided against joining them.

TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool remain in the mix and will go back for Guehi in 2026.

But the Palace centre-back might not be available to them when they return, as The Mirror reports Real are ‘poised to enter negotiations’ and the Bernabeu is his ‘No 1 choice’.

Indeed, Guehi will snub Liverpool despite coming close to joining them at the end of the summer.

He is said to be excited about the prospect of playing for Spanish giants Real.

Has Guehi really chosen Real?

This report directly clashes with another of late on Guehi, with insider Simon Phillips suggesting Liverpool remain the top dogs.

He said: “The club [Chelsea] have pretty much walked from that one because he is dead set on joining Liverpool and was never that keen to return to Chelsea anyway.”

TEAMtalk is also aware that Liverpool’s revived push to land Guehi will be a strong one.

Transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has said: ‘La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be eyeing Guehi for a January move, adding urgency to Liverpool’s quest to secure the services of the former Chelsea centre-back. However, these reports are to be read with caution.

‘Palace, aware of the risk of losing their captain for nothing next summer, face mounting pressure to cash in during the January transfer window.

‘Clubs often leverage media narratives to spark bidding wars or inflate fees, and Palace’s posturing could be a tactic to extract maximum value.

‘However, Liverpool, known for their shrewd transfer dealings, hold a trump card: Guehi’s desire to join them.

‘Liverpool’s strategy could hinge on a calculated lowball offer in January. By presenting a modest bid, they might tempt Palace to accept less than their desired valuation rather than lose Guehi for free months later.

‘Additionally, Liverpool could reach an agreement in principle with Guehi in January for a summer move, thereby securing his services without a transfer fee.

‘This dual approach – a low offer or an agreement in principle for the summer – puts the Reds in a commanding position.’

