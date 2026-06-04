Cody Gakpo has reportedly asked to leave Liverpool this summer, amid fears his minutes will be stunted following Arne Slot’s dismissal as manager, while several sources have revealed the Reds’ stance on his sale.

The Dutch winger moved to Anfield in an initial €40m deal that ultimately reached €50m (£44.3m, $60m) from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. Going on to make 180 appearances in club colours, Gakpo has 50 goals and 23 assists for Liverpool in that time – a G/A every 2.46 outings.

Despite that, Gakpo endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign, often going long periods without contributing much and seeing his form, like so many of his teammates, desert him over a troubled season that saw the Reds ultimately finish without any silverware and down in fifth place.

Those performances ultimately led to Slot’s dismissal as manager following an end-of-season review, and Liverpool now hurtling towards the appointment of Andoni Iraola as his successor.

The Basque tactician plays the game in a much more front-footed style than was seen under Slot, and now reports from his native Netherlands claim the 27-year-old Gakpo fears his face will not fit under the new regime and is ready to submit a transfer request to leave.

That’s according to Soccernews, who state the left winger has submitted a transfer request because he does not see a future at the Reds without Slot.

Furthermore, they claim Atletico Madrid could prove the 49-times capped winger’s next landing spot, with the Spanish giants ‘open to a collaboration’ with the Netherlands attacker this summer.

Historic interest from Bayern Munich appears to have faded, though that won’t prevent Liverpool from negotiating his sale, it would seem…

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Liverpool ready to sanction Cody Gakpo exit

While Slot was loyal to the winger – often picking him while others in the media and the fanbase questioned his role in the side, and indeed handing him a new deal worth £250,000 a week through to June 2030 last year – we understand that the club are open to his sale this summer and his request to leave will not be blocked.

Indeed, while club icon Mohamed Salah is also departing, leaving the Reds needing to sign a high-calibre replacement, sources insist they are prepared to sanction Gakpo’s exit, too.

That’s because Liverpool’s hierarchy plans to afford more chances to teenage winger Rio Ngumoha – poised to make his England debut this weekend in a friendly against New Zealand – while new boss Iraola could also look to add a second new winger to his mix.

Indeed, two transfer journalists in Fabrizio Romano and Pete O’Rourke, also expect the winger to move on this summer.

Speaking in March, before Salah’s exit became official, Romano said: “I think it will be a busy summer for Liverpool with wingers. It’s very clear they need to reinforce their wingers.

“The situation with Salah and Gakpo. In general, I think Liverpool need to add something fresh in that position. I will come back very soon to tell you more.”

O’Rouke, speaking while Slot was still very much in situ back in February of this year, said: “If Liverpool were to bring in another left-sided attacker in the summer, then maybe that potentially could open the door for a move away for Cody Gakpo.

“But he’s under contract until 2030…by all accounts, he remains happy at the club even though he does come in for a bit of flak from some Liverpool fans for his performances.

“He’s clearly still seen as a key man by Arne Slot, because he keeps picking him.”

The report in Soccernews claims Liverpool will seek a minimum of €45m (£39m, $52m) for the winger.

As for replacements, Liverpool are well down the line in identifying Yan Diomande as their heir for Salah. A report on Tuesday revealed the huge clue over who from the Reds and fellow suitors, PSG, the RB Leipzig teenager will choose.

Concerning a Gakpo replacement, Eli Junior Kroupi has reached a decision on which of Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG to join – with the transfer to cost between £80m and £100m.

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