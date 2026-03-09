Liverpool can expect to make wholesale changes to their attack this summer, with Fabrizio Romano naming two big-name wingers whose futures are under scrutiny, and TEAMtalk sources revealing their top target from four options set to arrive.

The Reds have struggled to replicate last season’s Premier League title-winning form and are currently sixth in the table, a distant 19 points behind pacesetters Arsenal. While retaining their title crown is now beyond them, Liverpool can still enjoy a successful season by winning the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as making sure they nail down a top-five finish, which will likely be high enough to bring UCL football back to Anfield next season.

However, their chances are not aided by a misfiring side, whose collective and individual form is way down on last season.

And with the likes of both Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo badly off form in attack, the Reds are understood to be looking to make wholesale changes there ahead of next season.

Indeed, TEAMtalk confirmed last week that the Saudi Pro League is intensifying its pursuit of Salah, with plans well underway to bring the Liverpool icon to the Middle East – though it has been made clear there is a limit to any deal.

Gakpo, too, has often been in the headlines, though mainly through criticism over Arne Slot’s refusal to drop his countryman from the line-up and despite a poor season that has yielded just 12 goal involvements (eight scored, four assists) from 38 appearances.

Now, Romano has confirmed that both players will find their futures under the spotlight this summer, with Liverpool planning major upgrades on the wing.

“I think it will be a busy summer for Liverpool with wingers. It’s very clear they need to reinforce their wingers,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The situation with Salah and Gakpo. In general, I think Liverpool need to add something fresh in that position. I will come back very soon to tell you more.”

In terms of actual targets, Romano has confirmed the Reds do like Michael Olise, though their chances of a deal are slim to none.

“Michael Olise is appreciated, but Bayern have no intention at all of letting him go. There’s no release clause in his contract. There are other realistic targets for Liverpool.”

Liverpool narrow down winger search to £87m Yan Diomande

Indeed, as our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on February 16, Olise himself has no desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer, where he is happy and settled and enjoying his football, while it emerged last week that the France sensation has another destination in mind when the time comes to leaving Bavaria.

Bailey also confirmed last week that Liverpool have made fresh enquiries for both PSG pair Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, only to see those dreams of prising the pair away from the French giants instantly dismissed and having been told there is no chance of a deal this summer.

As a result, the Reds are now locked in on teenage star Yan Diomande as their number one target this summer.

We can confirm that the RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande is now seen as the most gettable target for FSG this summer as they plan for a potential post-Salah era, with the highly-rated attacker increasingly catching the attention of the club’s hierarchy.

As we first revealed in early December, Liverpool’s scouts firmly believe Diomande would be an excellent fit for the club’s attacking system and matches the profile of player they are targeting this summer.

Indeed, within the Red Bull Group there is huge excitement around the youngster, with sources indicating they rate the 19-year-old as their best discovery since a certain Erling Haaland was brought to Red Bull Salzburg from Norwegian side Molde.

However, prising him away from Leipzig will not be straightforward. As we have previously confirmed, the Bundesliga side currently value the Ivory Coast international at around €100million (£87m, $116m) and are determined to stand by that valuation ahead of strong interest in their star talent this summer.

Liverpool latest: Award-winning Senegalese star eyed; former Villa star eyed

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also linked with a former Aston Villa star to lead the post-Salah era on the wing, with the cost of a deal reported at around €40m (£35m, $46.5m).

However, there is also expected to be competition from at least two other Premier League sides for the France international.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have added a talented AS Monaco midfielder to their list of targets for the summer transfer window, according to a transfer journalist.

In confirmed news, Liverpool on Sunday announced that Ryan Gravenberch has penned a new long-term contract at Anfield, with the true cost of the arrangement coming to light and with our sources revealing who the Reds are working hard on their next deal, having tabled their biggest ever deal for the star.

