Liverpool to launch opening bid in deal Fabrizio Romano claimed was ‘off’

Liverpool are preparing their opening bid to sign a winger despite Fabrizio Romano recently claiming the deal was ‘off’ and ‘too expensive’, according to a report.

Three major names have arrived at Anfield this summer, with Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Victor Munoz banked.

Araujo was the latest to join via Barcelona, with his season-long loan containing an option to buy worth €55m. Araujo will provide vital defensive cover at right-back and centre-back and took a pay cut to facilitate the move he desperately craved.

With the issue of strength in depth at the back now solved, it’s full steam ahead for two more arrivals on the wings.

The top target is Bradley Barcola who we can confirm has agreed personal terms with the Reds.

Liverpool are in daily contact with PSG regarding the transfer fee and deal structure, though progress on that front is proving more difficult to come by.

PSG have set their stall out at an eye-watering £145m, while Liverpool are reluctant to go above £120m.

However, with PSG now wrapping up deals to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona (€50m) and Mika Godts from Ajax (€55m), the hope on Merseyside is PSG will now soften their stance and drop Barcola’s asking price.

As mentioned, another winger after Barcola is wanted, and the player Liverpool have fixed their gaze on also plays in Paris – Ibrahim Mbaye.

The 18-year-old wants a change of scenery and Liverpool are his preferred destination. Bayer Leverkusen came close to striking a club-to-club agreement with PSG earlier in the summer, though once Liverpool came calling, Mbaye put that move on ice and gave priority to the Reds.

But again, the issues of price was believed to be haunting Liverpool, with transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, claiming as much on Thursday.

When reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted Mbaye to Liverpool was ‘off’ after the Reds deemed PSG’s asking price to be ‘too expensive’.

Romano didn’t state how much PSG are demanding, though our insider, Graeme Bailey, claims the number is €50m / £43m.

Yet according to a fresh update from L’Equipe journalist, Loic Tanzi, Liverpool’s move for Mbaye is not off at all.

Liverpool to table opening offer for Ibrahim Mbaye

On the contrary, he claimed that with PSG now sealing deals for Torres and Godts, Liverpool now believe the time is right to table their opening offer for Mbaye.

Per Tanzi, that opening bid is expected to be lodged in the next few days.

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Should Liverpool sign Barcola and Mbaye, or just two more wingers in general, Cody Gakpo will be given the green light to join Tottenham.

TEAMtalk understands the Dutchman is open to leaving Liverpool after learning he’ll not be a regular starter under Andoni Iraola.

Regarding price, the Reds have slapped a hefty £70m valuation on Gakpo, though that figure is NOT putting Tottenham off. Spurs also plan to sign Savinho from Manchester City.