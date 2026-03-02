Liverpool have been watching Jarell Quansah closely over the last month, and TEAMtalk can reveal that they are intensifying their assessment over a possible summer reunion, while the Reds also determined to seal a crucial second deal.

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool have been at Bayer Leverkusen’s last four games, and he has impressed hugely, with the club conceding just one goal in that time.

Quansah has actually also scored in two of those four games, including a last-gasp equaliser at home to Mainz on Saturday.

Liverpool, led by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are currently assessing their defensive options for the summer, despite already signing Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, who’ll join up with the squad next season.

Quansah is very much part of those internal discussions, with the Reds considering bringing him back to Merseyside.

The 23‑year‑old England international left Anfield last summer in a £35million move to Leverkusen and has enjoyed a strong first season in Germany, quickly establishing himself as a key figure.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool inserted a buy‑back clause into the deal at a fixed fee, and while this only activates in 2027, it does still strengthen their hand should they pursue a deal this summer. And with Leverkusen fully aware that the Reds are watching him again, were Quansah to show interest in returning to Anfield this summer, we understand Leverkusen would NOT stand in his way and could reluctantly agree to bring forward the arrangement, which we can confirm is worth €60m (€52.5m, $70.5m).

Liverpool could re-sign Quansah and seal another crucial deal

With squad planning underway and several moving parts in the defensive department, Quansah’s name remains firmly on Liverpool’s radar, and an Anfield reunion is far from off the table.

We are told some within the club believe their best outcome would be tying Ibrahima Konate down to a new contract, which they still hope to do, and then bringing back Quansah to compete with Virgil van Dijk, Jacquet, and the returning Giovanni Leoni, who is on course to be ready for next season following knee surgery in September.

Konate’s current deal expires at the end of this season, and we have previously revealed how Liverpool have informed his camp that they want his answer regarding a new contract by spring.

This will give Arne Slot’s side ample time to get things in place for the summer, and a double agreement to re-sign Quansah and tie down Konate is a possibility.

Latest Liverpool news: Reds urged to sign England star / TWO wingers eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told to push the boat out and beat Manchester United to the signature of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, and potentially even sell Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

Wharton, 21, is one of Palace’s most important players, but we have revealed that a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ could see him leave Selhurst Park for a lower-than-expected fee.

In other news, a shock report has claimed that Liverpool want to sign BOTH RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise this summer.

The Reds have the duo shortlisted as potential Mo Salah replacements, and it would take a huge outlay to complete the double signing.

