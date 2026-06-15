‘Like a Boeing 747 turning’- Van Dijk slammed as exit-linked Liverpool star has mixed World Cup opener

Virgil van Dijk continues to be linked with a Liverpool exit this summer

A ‘shocked’ Rafael van der Vaart took aim at his fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk as the Netherlands could only draw 2-2 with Japan in their World Cup opener, with the exit-linked Liverpool skipper accused of turning ‘like a Boeing 747’ during the contest in Dallas.

Van Dijk opened the scoring with a superb header after a goalless first half at the home of NFL side the Dallas Cowboys, nodding Ryan Gravenberch’s cross beyond Zion Suzuki to spark wild reactions from the Orange Army in attendance.

However, Japan twice fought back to rescue a point, with Daichi Kamada equalising late on with a deflected header after Keito Nakamura had earlier cancelled out a brilliant strike from West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville.

It was a mixed evening for Van Dijk, though, with the Liverpool legend looking vulnerable at times and former Tottenham attacker Van der Vaart was clearly not impressed.

“I have to be honest: I was quite shocked by Van Dijk,” Van der Vaart said in the NOS studio at the half-time break.

“With him, I thought: that doesn’t look good. Especially while turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning.

“I hope he starts turning a bit faster during the tournament.”

The Netherlands are next in action this coming weekend when they face Sweden, who currently top F after thumping Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday evening.

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Turkish giants join race to sign Van Dijk

Van Dijk, meanwhile, continues to be linked with an Anfield exit this summer, following the departure of his compatriot Arne Slot and arrival of Andoni Iraola on Merseyside.

Latest reports claim Turkish side Galatasaray set to make an ‘official offer to sign the 34-year-old centre-back, who will be out of contract in 2027.

As Iraola looks to shape his squad for the 2026/27 campaign, a number of Reds stars, including regular starters Van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, are being tipped to leave.

And now Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has revealed that Galatasaray are “considering making an official offer” for Van Dijk once the transfer window officially opens today (June 15).

The journalist is quoted as saying (via Haber Sarikirmizi): “Galatasaray hasn’t made a move for Virgil Van Dijk yet. I expect some movement after June 15th. Galatasaray is considering making an official offer.”

And Turkish website Fotomac back up Sabuncuoğlu’s claims by insisting that the Dutch defender’s proposed switch from Liverpool to Galatasaray has ‘gained momentum’ recently.

Fotomac wrote: “Galatasaray has added world-renowned Liverpool stopper Virgil van Dijk to the top of their list. It was emphasised that contacts established with the 34-year-old Dutch star have gained momentum and the meetings will continue.”

One to watch then, although it would leave Iraola almost certainly needing to sign two new central defenders this summer, with Ibrahima Konate having already walked away after his contract expired.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool have “made contact” over a deal to sign a top Lille and Morocco midfielder who is also very high on Arsenal’s transfer wishlist for the summer.