Fabrizio Romano, inset, has revealed if Liverpool could allow Mo Salah to leave next summer

Fresh speculation that Mo Salah could be lured away from Liverpool has seen Fabrizio Romano reveal whether the star could depart Anfield next summer, while Arne Slot has dropped a hint at his possible recall to the starting line-up on Wednesday evening.

The 33-year-old’s name will forever be written in Liverpool folklore no matter what happens between now and the season’s end. Third on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list, Salah has blasted in a hugely impressive 250 goals over his 419 appearances for the Reds.

However, this season has seen the Egyptian’s standards drop. And while he has proved far from the only player in Arne Slot’s title-winning squad to suffer a significant dip in form, his dropping to the bench on Sunday for the morale-boosting win over West Ham, is arguably the most significant.

That match at the London Stadium marked the first time Salah had not started a Premier League game for the Reds in 18 months – and the first time since Slot took charge.

Off the back of the decision to bench the 33-year-old, speculation has risen about a move away from Anfield in 2026. The player was the subject of lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia in the past, and he remains a player of significant interest for clubs in their ever-evolving Saudi Pro-League.

And despite his drop in form, the appeal to sign Salah remains, with talkSPORT revealing two clubs in the country – Al Hilal and Al-Qadsiah – now at the forefront of that chase and willing to spend big money in summer 2026 to lure him away from Anfield.

Despite those links, Romano is adamant the Merseysiders have yet to reach a firm decision on the player’s future and he can ‘guarantee’ his exit next year is not a foregone conclusion…

Romano explains Liverpool stance on Salah future

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, Romano is adamant that nothing has yet been decided on Salah – contracted at Anfield until June 30, 2027 – from Liverpool’s point of view.

“At the moment from Liverpool, the message is very clear,” Romano began.

“They don’t want to judge anyone just because of these two, three months that have been complicated for all the superstars at Liverpool, almost all of them.

“So at the moment, the situation remains absolutely calm around Mo Salah. Then, what happens next summer, we will see.

“But at the moment, they are not trying to find a solution on the market. I can guarantee this, neither the player nor the club. So at the moment, everything is still very calm.

“It’s still very quiet. Then again, there is an important part of the season to play. We see what’s going to happen there.”

Will Liverpool recall the star against Sunderland?

Speaking in a press conference to preview Wednesday’s clash with Sunderland at Anfield, Slot admitted Salah had not been happy at his decision to bench the player, but was adamant the player was supportive of his teammates.

At the same time, Slot also confirmed exactly when the 33-year-old will depart for the African Cup of Nations, and with the seven games he could miss now clear.

However, there is no guarantee that Slot will recall the star against the Black Cats, particularly after a much-needed win, and despite his admission that seeing Salah on the bench is not something he likes to see.

“It is not a nice thing for him, not for a Liverpool fan and not for me,” Slot said. “A player that has been so important for us, you want to see him on the pitch.

“I prefer to see Mo on the pitch, scoring his goals and doing something special rather than the camera being on him when he isn’t in the game. He has been so important for us, for so many years, and he will be important for us in the coming days – because it is days as he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations.”

On being dropped, Slot added: “The reaction of every player in this group, no matter whether he’s playing or not playing, is to bring the best out of yourself every single day you are in this building and when we are playing.

“That’s exactly the attitude he showed on Sunday and yesterday as well.”

Slot opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation at West Ham, with Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Dominic Szoboszlai the three selected behind Alexander Isak.

Szoboszlai operated in Salah’s customary right-wing position, though Slot admits he does not see the Hungarian operating there long term.

“I don’t see Dominik as a right-winger for the long-term future in this club. Dominik is a midfielder who could help us out as a full-back or as a winger if needed. I don’t expect to be in February or March, and every single game Dominik is playing there. But I don’t know yet at this moment.

“He’s more of a midfielder than a winger, but the good thing about him is he can help me and us out in ­several positions if I need him in that position. In the long-term future, we should have wingers ­playing as ­wingers, midfielders playing as midfielders and defenders playing as defenders.”

