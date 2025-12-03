Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has been touted as a replacement for Arne Slot at Liverpool

Liverpool have no plans at the moment to approach Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, despite increasing pressure on Arne Slot, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether the defending Premier League champions have made contact with Jurgen Klopp.

The 2-0 win against West Ham United at London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday came as a respite for Slot, but the Liverpool manager’s job at Anfield remains in doubt. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Slot needs Liverpool to win against Sunderland (H) and Leeds United (A), too, or else could find himself in real trouble.

Sky Sport Austria has claimed that Oliver Glasner is on Liverpool’s radar.

GB News has also reported that Glasner is one of the candidates for the Liverpool managerial role should Slot be sacked.

Glasner has been in charge of Crystal Palace since February 2024 and is under contract at the London club until the end of the season.

Palace finished 12th in the Premier League and won the FA Cup last season under Glasner, who wants the club’s owners to spend money in the January transfer window and reinforce the squad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that while it is “natural” for Glasner’s name to be linked with the Liverpool job, the Merseyside club are not looking at the 51-year-old Austrian manager.

When asked if Glasner would be an option for Liverpool should Slot be sacked, Jones told TEAMtalk: “Glasner keeps being mentioned as the next Liverpool boss, and obviously whenever a manager looks in danger, it is natural that people start to speculate.

“But all the information I hear and trust out of Liverpool is that there is no shortlist to succeed Slot.

“I’m told there are no contingency plans being set up in case Slot loses his job, so as far as I am aware from making checks on this, there is no firm route to Glasner.

“If they were to make a change and turn to someone from within the Premier League, then I can believe that Glasner would become part of that conversation.

“But I also know that Liverpool are wary of taking a route whereby they recruit a manager from a smaller club and give them a chance on the biggest stage in a high-pressure moment.

“There are lots of examples where it does not work to headhunt a boss from a smaller club.

“Making that leap and meeting expectations is extremely difficult because you get so little time to make your mark in comparison.”

No contact between Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Like Glasner, Jurgen Klopp has also been mentioned regarding replacing Slot as the Liverpool manager.

The German, who won the Premier League and the Champions League during his time as Liverpool manager and is a club legend, is the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH at the moment.

Klopp recently said that he could return to Liverpool as the manager in the future, but as in the case with Glasner, Liverpool have not made any contact with him.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “Despite all the questions that I am getting, I am not aware of Liverpool having any sort of contract with Jurgen Klopp.

“The situation of Arne Slot, we know, they need to fix this situation.

“They won the last game against West Ham, so Liverpool are trying to get out of the negative moment, but all the rumours about Jurgen Klopp, guys, at this stage, the message coming is quite clear.

“No conversations, no talks over Jurgen Klopp return at Liverpool.

“The club is fully focused on the project the Red Bull group is having.

“And so, that’s the story as of today. Nothing into it, everything really quiet between Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.”

