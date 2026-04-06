Romano responds to Liverpool signing Camavinga after Real Madrid bombshell in French media

Amid multiple claims Real Madrid could sell Eduardo Camavinga to Liverpool and a bombshell report out of France, Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with what he’s hearing.

Liverpool’s interest in Camavinga dates all the way back to his Rennes days. Over the past few months, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has verified on multiple occasions that the Reds’ interest is still there.

Up until recently, it appeared that long-standing admiration wouldn’t come to anything. However, multiple sources including journalists Pete O’Rourke and Matteo Morreto – the latter of which is very reliable – have confirmed Camavinga could leave Real Madrid in the summer.

Morreto even claimed a deal can be struck for less than you might think – a figure not far above €50m / £44m.

Earlier on Monday, French outlet L’Equipe published a report stating Real Madrid have now opened the doors to Camavinga’s sale at season’s end.

The noise has prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to weigh in with a comprehensive update of his own.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “We should remind that Camavinga is a very important player. Maybe he had some difficult moments, also against Mallorca the other day, not in his best form.

“But he remains a really, really important player. We’re not talking about a player that is completely out of the Real Madrid project.

“Real Madrid don’t consider Camavinga out of the project or a player they have to sell at all costs.

“But… if they receive a good proposal, Real Madrid could consider the situation of Camavinga in the summer. That’s the case, that’s the situation.

“Then, if this big proposal that’s attractive for Camavinga and attractive for Real Madrid doesn’t come, Real Madrid are not desperate.”

Romano concluded that section of the update by stating Camavinga won’t be cast aside by Real Madrid and won’t be “out of the squad” if no viable exit opportunities arrive.

Nevertheless, if a lucrative and worthy offer is tabled, transfer possibilities will be considered if the player desires it.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Liverpool AGREE new Ibrahima Konate contract after sources reveal massive breakthrough

Romano finished his video by touching on where Camavinga might wind up if he does take flight.

Links to PSG were quickly shot down by the reporter, with Romano instead stating “some” Premier League clubs have “started calling” to understand the situation, and even did so as far back as late-February.

With numerous reports and sources mentioning Liverpool and their historic interest on the record, it doesn’t take a genius to work out the Reds are probably one of the clubs who’ve called.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

From the sounds of it, there are genuine chances for a club to swoop in for Camavinga this summer, but perhaps the fee needed to unlock the move is higher than Morreto’s initial estimate of €50m.

What’s more, sources have told us Camavinga would only consider clubs who are competing in the Champions League.

As it stands, Liverpool sit fifth in the Premier League which would be good enough to qualify. But if the Reds are to finish the season in that position, performances like the one they produced against Manchester City on Saturday cannot happen.

If Arne Slot proves incapable of getting a tune out of his players in the remaining weeks, it’ll be Europa League or even the Conference League next season. It’ll also mean no Camavinga.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool owners begin process to sack Arne Slot after ‘very damaging’ moment