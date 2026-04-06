Bruno Fernandes instructs Man Utd to sign relegation-threatened star – United are ‘considering’ it

Bruno Fernandes will ‘recommend’ Manchester United sign a relegation-threatened playmaker as his replacement, and a report claims the Red Devils are ‘considering’ the move for the upcoming summer.

Fernandes, 31, remains the beating heart of Man Utd despite his advancing age and by all accounts, can’t wait to get stuck into a Champions League campaign with the Red Devils next season.

There’s transfer interest in the veteran playmaker from Saudi Arabia, PSG and Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd’s aim is to hand Fernandes a new and improved contract over the summer.

That would keep the Portuguese in situ until his mid-thirties, though according to The Sun, Fernandes has the club’s best interests at heart and wants his eventual successor in the building nice and early.

It’s claimed Fernandes ‘will recommend’ to Man Utd that they sign West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes as his long-term replacement.

The 21-year-old has been a bright spark in what has otherwise been a campaign of doom and gloom at West Ham.

The season could yet end in relegation for the Hammers, with the club sitting 18th in the Premier League table at present.

Nevertheless, the situation would look far bleaker for West Ham if not for Fernandes’ contributions this term. Aside from bagging six goal contributions in the league and impressing with his energetic displays, Fernandes has also become undroppable and almost always plays the full 90 minutes for Nuno Espirito Santo.

It’s no secret Man Utd are in the market for at least two new midfielders in the summer. Elliot Anderson is the top target, while Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali, to name just three more, are keenly admired.

However, The Sun stated that while United are prepared to spend the big bucks on midfield signing No 1, the ‘secondary signing’ might wind up being a slightly cheaper and ‘smart’ option.

That’s where West Ham’s Fernandes fits in, and per the report, he’s now being ‘considered’ by Old Trafford chiefs.

Fernandes cost West Ham approximately £40m when signed from Southampton one year ago. His value will have since increased, though if the Hammers do go down, they’ll be in a weak bargaining position and sales of many of their best players like Fernandes will be almost assured.

Bruno is Mateus’ ‘role model’

During the recent international break – in which Mateus made his senior debut for Portugal when replacing Bruno as a substitute in the 2-0 win over the USA – Mateus was asked to name his ‘role model’.

“The biggest reference right now is Bruno, because of the player he already is,’ said Mateus. ‘Even back in my time at Sporting, I used to watch him and try to learn.

“He plays in the same league as me, has a lot of experience with the national team and in the Premier League.

“I really try to study him. Without a doubt, he stands out.”

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