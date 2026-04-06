£85m Real Madrid star ‘tempted’ by Man Utd move as ‘important offer’ tipped

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with Man Utd and Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool could tussle for the signing of Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, with a report claiming he is open to a major Premier League move this summer.

Tchouameni was known to be a key target for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer of 2022, but he instead joined Madrid from Monaco for €100million (then £85m). Since then, the France international has made 188 appearances for Los Blancos and established himself as one of the very best defensive midfielders in the game.

He has helped Madrid win the Champions League, LaLiga, Copa del Rey and FIFA Club World Cup, among other silverware.

Tchouameni has been linked with a blockbuster switch to England on numerous occasions over the last year, with Man Utd and Liverpool among his admirers.

According to Sport Witness, who cite Sport newspaper, a move to either Old Trafford or Anfield is ‘tempting’ for the player.

Both clubs are in the market for top-class midfield reinforcements this summer, and they view Tchouameni as an ‘ideal’ signing to elevate their respective squads.

United and Liverpool are considering launching ‘important offers’ for Tchouameni this summer to get Madrid to weigh up a possible sale.

However, elite stars are notoriously hard to prise away from Madrid, largely due to their status as one of the most successful clubs in the world.

Tchouameni’s contract runs until June 2028, and the report states that Madrid aim to hand him a lucrative three-year extension to end interest from the two Premier League giants for good.

His Madrid team-mates Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior have also been linked with potential transfers to England.

We can confirm intermediaries have been in contact about bringing Vinicius to the Premier League, but he looks set to extend his deal with Madrid.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd eyeing other midfielders

Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on Camavinga amid increasing talk the midfielder could sign for Liverpool.

Returning to United, there are several midfielders more likely to join this summer than Tchouameni.

Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are United’s main midfield targets. They have also shown an interest in Sandro Tonali but are concerned about Newcastle United’s huge demands.

Plus, Bruno Fernandes has recommended INEOS move for his Portuguese compatriot Mateus Fernandes, who has impressed for West Ham United.

Man Utd: Deadline warning; battle for Ligue 1 ace

Man Utd warned over deadline to sign elite £80m Casemiro replacement or face World Cup premium

Liverpool set to battle Man Utd for 15 G/A Ligue 1 attacker as rivals send scouts on transfer mission

Man Utd ready to approve sale of £50m star as Euro giants resurrect failed January move