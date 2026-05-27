Liverpool are just €10m / £8.7m away from selling a wantaway player in the prime of his career to one of the biggest clubs in the world, according to a report.

For the second successive summer, there’ll be mass changes in Liverpool’s squad. Exits will be plentiful, and big names who are clearly past their best are leaving. Andy Robertson is heading to Tottenham who could soon break their transfer record by raiding Manchester City, while Mohamed Salah’s next club is still to be determined.

Ibrahima Konate wants to stay but it now just a month away from leaving via free agency. His contract extension is at the final stages, but the last couple of points have thus far proven impossible to overcome in negotiations with the Reds.

Federico Chiesa is up for sale, while a decision must be made on Joe Gomez who only has a year left on his deal.

It’s a similar story for Curtis Jones – who is the only Scouser in Liverpool’s first-team squad – though he could soon be bound for Inter Milan.

The Serie A champions tried to sign Jones in the January window on loan with an option/obligation to buy.

Jones was on board with the move, but Liverpool blocked the exit, seeing no reason to weaken Arne Slot’s squad given they didn’t intend to sign a new midfielder at that time.

Inter are now ramping up their transfer plans for the summer and once again, Jones is in their sights.

As was the case in January, Jones is more than willing to leave his boyhood club for a new chapter in Italy. Jones has grown increasingly frustrated with his lack of opportunities in his favoured midfield role this season.

Whether you think Jones is deserving of more chances ahead of Ryan Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister is open to debate. But what is clear is Jones isn’t a fan of playing at right-back, which is where Slot generally selects him.

Inter Milan bid for Curtis Jones

According to the latest from trusted Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter have now acted on their interest in Jones by tabling a €20m / £17.3m offer.

That might sound low for a player of Jones’ talent, and especially so given at 25, he’s in the prime of his career.

However, this is purely because Liverpool have let Jones’ contract tick down to the point where they’re in a weak bargaining position.

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A recent update from Fabrizio Romano claimed talks over a new deal have stalled after the parties were “far, far away” from reaching an agreement.

Di Marzio noted Liverpool are looking for slightly more than what Inter have offered, with a €30m / £26m asking price named.

As such, Inter are just €10m / £8.7m away from landing one of Liverpool’s own and someone whose versatility has come in handy this season.

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