Liverpool have ‘opened talks’ with LaLiga side for risky transfer – ‘formula being discussed’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed talks are ongoing over a Liverpool exit, and given a player in the same position is set to depart too, Andoni Iraola could be left perilously short.

The transfer headlines around Anfield right now are largely revolving around Liverpool’s attempts to sign both Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG.

Personal terms have been agreed with both players, and our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Monday afternoon of growing belief PSG are about to lower their asking prices.

If Liverpool do get both players, the club’s summer business from an arrivals perspective could be considered complete by the FSG. Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo (loan) and Victor Munoz have already joined.

The most glaring omission from that list is the arrival of a new midfielder. As yet, there are no plans in the works for Liverpool to add in the engine room.

And with Curtis Jones on course to join Inter Milan, it makes it all the more surprising to learn Stefan Bajcetic could now depart too.

That’s according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who revealed talks with Spanish side Getafe have now opened.

Getafe in talks to sign Stefan Bajcetic from Liverpool

“Getafe have opened talks to sign Stefan Bajcetić from Liverpool,” wrote Romano on X. “Formula being discussed.”

Bajcetic, 21, is coming off an injury hell that has spanned several years and the need to give him regular minutes to rebuild his career is clear.

However, if retained at Anfield, he would provide vital cover for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in central midfield.

Wataru Endo is also on the books, as is Trey Nyoni, the latter of which has shone brightly in pre-season.

But with Liverpool always looking to compete on four fronts, excellent strength in depth is crucial and if both Jones and Bajcetic go, new boss Iraola could be left short if injuries hit.

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In any case, what is clear is Bajcetic will look favourably on returning to Spain by way of Getafe if Liverpool do decide it’s time to part ways, either on loan or permanently.

Reporting last month, Matteo Morreto stated: “Iraola likes him a lot. Several teams in Spain want him: Rayo Vallecano, Getafe.

“But Iraola wants to keep him for now; he wants to see him during pre-season.

“If he stays, he’ll renew his contract with Liverpool. If not, he’ll look for another club. He wants to return to Spain.”

Bajcetic is in the final year of his existing contract which is due to expire next summer.