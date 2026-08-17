Top French reporter confirms Liverpool ‘agreement’ as £155m Barcola, Mbaye double coup nears

One of the most reliable French reporters with regards to transfer news has confirmed an ‘agreement’ has been struck, as Liverpool edge closer to sealing a £155m double deal for PSG wingers, Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.

While an extra addition on top of Jeremy Jacquet in defence was always possible, the main goal at Anfield upon entering the summer transfer window was a complete overhaul in the wing positions.

And with Ronald Araujo arriving via the loan route from Barcelona, the extra defender has been banked and it’s full steam ahead for two more winger signings after Victor Munoz.

The top two targets are no secret – Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, both of whom play for PSG.

However, neither looks likely to remain in Paris for much longer, with Luis Enrique’s side signing three new forwards this summer – Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts.

Neither of Barcola or Mbaye were included in PSG’s squad for the French Super Cup clash with Lens on Sunday, which to the surprise of many, they lost 1-0. That was a clear sign they’re no longer in the Parisian project.

Both players have made it crystal clear they want to join Liverpool, with Barcola projected to line up on the left if arriving, and Mbaye to battle with Rio Ngumoha for starts on the right if he puts pen to paper as well.

Barcola agreed personal terms with the Reds late last week, and on Monday morning, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Mbaye has sealed an agreement on personal terms with Liverpool too.

Now, trusted French reporter, Fabrice Hawkins, has verified our claims, confirming a five-year contract has been agreed upon by Mbaye and Liverpool.

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Liverpool agree five-year contract with Ibrahim Mbaye

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Liverpool have reached an agreement with Ibrahim Mbaye. The two parties have agreed on the financial terms of a five-year contract.

‘Mbaye has made his choice and does not wish to pursue interest from Bayer Leverkusen.’

Bundesliga side Leverkusen had courted Mbaye earlier in the summer, but once Liverpool registered their interest, the player only had eyes for Anfield.

On RMC Sport’s website, Hawkins shed further light on Mbaye’s situation, and also provided an update on Barcola.

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Hawkins added on Mbaye: ‘Liverpool now wants to step up its pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds are looking to strengthen their right flank and will accelerate discussions to reach an agreement with the Parisian club.

‘Leverkusen, who were initially linked with the deal, will ultimately not be signing Mbaye. The German club is therefore not expected to pursue this option.’

On Barcola, the reporter wrote: ‘Liverpool are also working on another Parisian target: Bradley Barcola. Discussions are continuing despite a gap in interest between the two parties.

‘The English club’s management still want to finalise the deal, and an offer is expected this week.

‘In the left-wing position, Cody Gakpo could leave the Reds. Tottenham are monitoring the situation.

‘This would ease the financial burden on the Merseyside club while also creating space for Barcola, for example.

‘Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool now need to agree on a transfer fee for these two talented players.’

On Gakpo, the Dutchman has agreed personal terms with Spurs who are pushing to sign both he and Savinho (Manchester City) in a double coup of their own for Roberto De Zerbi.

PSG’s original asking price for Barcola was an eye-watering £145m, but with two new wingers signed in the form of Akliouche and Godts, sources are suggesting PSG will now lower their demands to somewhere in the £120m-£125m range.

It’s a similar story with Mbaye, with our insider, Graeme Bailey, informed PSG are now prepared to reduce the sale price from around £45m to £30m.

Combined, Barcola and Mbaye could cost Liverpool around £155m.

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