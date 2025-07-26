Real Madrid expect Liverpool to offer them Ibrahima Konate later in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, but reliable sources indicate that Los Blancos will be disappointed in their quest to bring the defender to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have already signed a defender from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold for a modest sum. Los Blancos had a deal in place with the right-back for a free transfer this summer, but the Spanish and European giants paid Liverpool £8.5million (€9.7m, $11.4m) so that the England international could play for Xabi Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Former Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Alonso already has a new centre-back in his squad, Dean Huijsen, but he wants another signing for that position.

Reports in Spain in recent weeks have consistently maintained that Alonso wants Madrid to sign Konate from Liverpool.

Spanish publication AS reported on July 15 that Liverpool want €50m (£43.6m, $58.6m) for Konate, who is out of contract at the Premier League champions at the end of next season.

While Madrid would pay a fee for Konate now instead of waiting until next summer to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer, Los Blancos are not willing to cough up more than €25m (£21.8m, $29.3m) for the 26-year-old.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on X this week that Liverpool have made a new offer to Konate that ‘would significantly increase his wages’, adding that the defender is now ‘considering’ it.

Defensa Central has brought an update on Konate’s situation, reporting that Liverpool are still trying to convince the defender to sign a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield.

However, according to the Real Madrid-centric website, Liverpool are not certain about it and could offer Konate to Madrid towards the end of the summer transfer window if the French star does not put pen to paper on fresh terms in the coming weeks.

‘Real Madrid expect to be contacted from Anfield to offer them the transfer of Ibrahima Konate’, according to the report, which has claimed that Liverpool do not want to lose the centre-back on a free transfer.

How Liverpool feel about Ibrahima Konate amid Real Madrid interest

While Liverpool are aware that they need to act fast regarding Konate, there are strong indications that the Premier League champions believe that the defender will extend his stay at Anfield.

Journalist David Lynch has reported that Konate’s ‘priority’ is to sign a new contract with Liverpool despite being aware that Madrid are after him.

Lynch said on Sports Mole’s YouTube channel: “Real Madrid are clearly interested aren’t they – there is no question about that!

“But speaking to people close to Konate, I still get the feeling that his priority is to renew with Liverpool and there are talks there, but it is kind of stuck at the moment.

“I don’t think it has reached the point of no return and the player has definitely decided he wants to go to Real Madrid, I don’t get that feeling at all.

“That’s not to say that it won’t end in that way because that possibility is 100 per cent on the table, but we are still in the moment where there is hope there will be a breakthrough.”

“The player is not desperate to get out of Liverpool or desperate to go to Real Madrid, it’s not that kind of situation just yet, but they will have to put a contract on the table that is attractive to the player and, as of yet, that hasn’t happened.”

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has said on his YouTube channel that Liverpool are still hopeful of reaching an agreement with Konate .

Romano said: “I can tell you guys that they [Liverpool] are still not opening the doors for this summer for Ibrahima Konate to go to Real Madrid.

“What I can tell you is that Real Madrid really like the player, he’s really appreciated internally, he’s also been discussed internally with staff and management, but at the moment there is no bid to Liverpool because they are not opening the doors to an exit for Konate this summer.

“In case they decide to open the door let’s see what Real Madrid will do. But Liverpool still hope to try and reach an agreement with Konate in the next months.”

Romano added: “They were close around October, November, then the story changed with Konate and his agents.

“It has always been a strange negotiation with ups and downs. Now Liverpool are still hoping to convince Konate to stay, but Real Madrid are following the situation closely.”

Rousing The Kop has reported that Liverpool and Konate’s camp have held ‘fresh talks’ this week, with the Reds having offered him ‘what they believe to be a good contract’.

While there is interest in Marc Guehi, Liverpool are more likely to bring him as a free agent next summer when the England international central defender’s current contract with Crystal Palace runs out.

Liverpool view Guehi as a replacement for Konate, so if the Reds keep the Frenchman, then they will not move for the Englishman.

According to Rousing The Kop, while Liverpool want a defender to replace Jarell Quansah, who left for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, the Merseyside club want a younger centre-back for now.

