Manchester United have been praised for the signing of Bryan Mbeumo, though Neil Warnock has already spotted a potential problem with the Old Trafford new boy – while David Ornstein has revealed the three next signings Ruben Amorim wants to bring in this summer.

The Red Devils finally got their paws on Mbeumo on Monday evening after announcing his long-anticipated signing from Brentford for a fee that will ultimately be worth a hefty £71m (€82m, $95.6m) fee. Already one of the biggest deals of the summer window so far, the Cameroon forward will be expected to play a significant role in firing Amorim’s side back up the table next season.

Delivering a confident first interview for Manchester United, Mbeumo can at least back up that belief with ability if last season is anything to go by and having played a part in an impressive 29 goals (20 scored, nine assists) in 42 appearances for Brentford.

Those skills and qualities in front of goal will no doubt improve the United attack, so often toothless and lacking in ideas last season, and pundits Jamie O’Hara and Warnock both think he will be an excellent addition, though the latter admits there is one nagging doubt he has about the 25-year-old.

Beginning the debate on talkSPORT, O’Hara said: “I think he’s brilliant, a fantastic player. He’s definitely going to improve the team — he’s doing a half-decent job with the signings he got, with Cunha.”

Warnock then replied: “I think he’s a good player, I just think he’s been playing for Brentford, and no disrespect to Brentford, but that’s not a Man Utd!

“I don’t think he’s come up against the pressures that he’s going to get at Old Trafford.

“I was a bit disappointed in Amorim at times, and you know when he come in, and I think when you come into a club you should look at the players you’ve got and decide what tactics you are going to play.

“But he came in, ‘I’m going to play three at the back’, and he hasn’t got three centre-halves, so I don’t see how you can do that, and I still don’t see the back line being good enough.

“So yes, he’s got a couple of good players in there, and they are good.”

Man Utd still want three more major signings – Ornstein

Having signed a five-year contract with the option of a sixth year, United’s new No.19 will be eager to hit the ground running and replicate that amazing form he showed for the Bees last season.

Mbeumo himself was not lacking in confidence during his first interview with the Red Devils after finalising the switch.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future.

“This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies,” he stated.

The capture of Mbeumo – United’s second senior signing of the window and fifth in total after the arrivals of teenagers Harley Emsden-James, Diego Leon and Enzo Kana-Biyik – will not mark the end of their spending.

Indeed, Amorim will target another three more major additions before the summer is out – and actually wants them in place before the new season kicks off in just over three weeks.

Addressing their three priorities, Ornstein says a powerful No.9, a defensive midfielder and a new goalkeeper are next on Amorim’s agenda in his quest to fix United.

“In no particular order, the goalkeeping department needs to be addressed,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

“But that doesn’t necessarily mean Andre Onana is going to leave. He’s got an injury at the moment — there may not be suitors for him, there may be. Let’s see how that develops.

“We’ve seen a lot of speculation around Emi Martinez and we don’t know of movement on that and there will be more goalkeepers in the frame as well.

“A number six, I think, is on the agenda as well, a defensive midfielder and then, of course, the number nine — they want to sign a striker.

“Now, we don’t know of them actively sort of moving on Sesko, Watkins — reports on both in the last 24 hours before recording this.

“No doubt that they are on the list of Manchester United, they are on the list of pretty much every top club.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Huge £91m double deal on; Chelsea swap deal claims

Meanwhile, Amorim has reportedly been given the green light to bring in two more top-quality signings in the wake of the capture of Mbeumo and with a pair of signings worth a combined £91m (€105m, $122.7m) designed to ‘shake up the market’ next on their radar.

One name persistently linked of late to fill the goalkeeper void is Royal Antwerp’s highly-rated Belgian stopper Senne Lammens.

However, reports in his homeland now claim United will have to fend off Leeds United if they are to sign the star and with the player making clear where he sees himself playing next season.

On the subject of a new defensive midfielder, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Amorim has approved the signing of a top Sporting CP star.

And finally, our man Fraser Fletcher has explained why United’s active pursuit of Chelsea’s striker Nicolas Jackson could result in a mutually beneficial swap deal, and with the duo’s price tags now coming to light.

