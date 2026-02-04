Jeremy Jacquet endured a painful evening on his first outing for Rennes since his £60m transfer to Liverpool was confirmed, with the defender given the run-around by Mason Greenwood as Marseille romped to a 3-0 victory in the French Cup, and with the media pulling no punches, the Reds have been told they were “suckers” for forking out such a sizeable fee.

Liverpool did not add to Arne Slot’s first-team squad in the January transfer window, but did secure a noticeable coup ahead of the summer when they hijacked Chelsea’s plan to sign Jacquet from Rennes in a deal worth £55m now and a further £5m in add-ons.

Due to remain with Rennes for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign and slotted to arrive at Kirkby from July 1, Liverpool believe they have landed a player destined to form a new, brilliant partnership to lead them through the post-Virgil van Dijk era.

Understandably, plenty of attention has been thrust onto the 20-year-old centre-half off the back of his giant transfer and there was certainly plenty of interest from Reds supporters when Jacquet was named in Rennes’ starting line-up for their round-of-16 clash at Marseille in the French Cup.

However, after falling behind after just two minutes, Rennes went on to lose 3-0, with Jacquet enduring a miserable evening at the hands of former Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood.

Rinsing his display afterwards, the watching French media did not pull any punches in assessing Jacquet’s display.

Rating him at a below-average 5/10, GetFootballNewsFrance stated: ‘Now he’s been bought by Liverpool, the €50m price-tag is already hanging over each performance with supporters of the Reds watching.

‘His advanced positions on the ball were interesting, but he looked exposed defensively in the second half, especially with Greenwood’s pace on the counter-attack.’

Ranking him a dismal 4/10, MaxiFoot added: ‘Jeremy Jacquet: Despite his late return from Liverpool, the Stade Rennais centre-back started the match and did his best despite the recent turmoil. The Reds’ future star was caught out by Gouiri for the opening goal, but he couldn’t have foreseen Merlin’s mistake.

‘He was then solid against the Algerian and frequently cleared danger in his own penalty area. Like his defensive teammates, however, the Breton was poorly positioned for Greenwood’s goal.’

Bad reviews for Jeremy Jacquet keep coming; Liverpool told they’re ‘suckers’

The bad reviews did not stop there, either.

RFI stated: ‘Gouri found Mason Greenwood racing through an undefended inside-right channel. The English attacker advanced into the box and slotted into the far corner.

‘New Liverpool recruit Jeremy Jacquet, who had been caught upfield, gestured in bewilderment at his fellow Rennes defenders. Rennes did not learn. In the 82nd minute of a scrappy match, Greenwood again found a huge space in the same area.’

ESPN noted how the player, due to remain in Brittany for the rest of the season, was helpless as Marseille struck just as the clock ticked past one minute.

Sofascore also gave Jacquet a rating of 6.4 out of 10, which, noticeably, was the highest of any of the away side’s players.

They also noted he had one unsuccessful tackle on the night, made one interception, blocked one shot and completed two clearances.

He also won three duels and was dribbled past on one occasion.

Meanwhile, during an interview with RMC Sport, Christophe Dugarry – who lifted the World Cup with France in 1998 – criticised Liverpool’s decision to meet Rennes’ huge asking price.

Dugarry said: “This isn’t meant to offend the player; honestly, he’s not to blame at all, and we wish him all the best because he’s a good player.

“When you have suckers like that… Well done to Rennes. Rennes managed to find a sucker like Liverpool for 72 million euros.”

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp, though, believes the Reds have landed a hot prospect in the 20-year-old.

“I actually love this signing. It’s £60m. Of course, it’s a lot of money, but he’s obviously got a great pedigree. Everyone talks so highly of him,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“Chelsea obviously scouted him really well. Liverpool have come in with a late bid and managed to get him across the line. I think it makes an enormous amount of sense to do that move.

“And also what I like is, Leny Yoro is a good example. He went to United early, didn’t get any game time.

“So he’s missed out on a year, two years of development of playing every single game. It’s been hard for him to find that form.

“Whereas for him [Jacquet] to stay at Rennes, get another four or five months to the end of the season, play, get experience, make mistakes when you’re a young defender, and then come to Liverpool when he’s ready.

“He just needs to play football right now. The young defenders, they come in, they make mistakes.

“So I think it’s a good signing, but it’s not for now. It might be for a year’s time.”

