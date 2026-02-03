Liverpool in the mix to sign £50m Premier League sensation as elite midfield capture accelerates

Liverpool are reportedly in the running to sign a Premier League star who has been at the peak of his powers so far this season, although it could cost them £50million, while Adam Wharton is being quickly tipped to follow Jeremy Jacquet to Anfield this summer.

The Reds had a quiet winter window before swooping late to seal the £60m signing of Jacquet from Rennes, with the 20-year-old set to make the switch to Merseyside ahead of next season, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Indeed, the focus has now moved to the summer when it comes to adding more quality to Arne Slot’s squad, assuming, of course, that the Dutchman is still in charge come the end of what’s been a tough campaign for Liverpool to date.

Liverpool target outstanding Sunderland star

Having pulled out of a deal for Black Cats defender Lutsharel Geertruida late in the window due to the complexities in the deal, the Reds are now reportedly hunting another Stadium of Light star.

Goalkeeper Robin Roefs is the player in question, with the 23-year-old stopper having been in sensational form for Sunderland since arriving at the club last summer.

The Dutchman was a relatively unheralded signing for Régis Le Bris’ men, costing around £10m from Eredivisie side NEC as he penned a deal until 2030.

Roefs has emerged, however, as one of the best keepers in the English top flight this season, keeping a clean sheet in a third of his games for a Sunderland side riding high in eighth place in the Premier League table.

The Wearsiders signed another goalkeeper at the end of the January window, snapping up Melker Ellborg from Malmo in a deal worth €4m, and according to Football Insider that’s largely because of interest in Roefs.

Indeed, they report that Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are now all lining up bids for the Dutch stopper.

The report reads: “Sunderland are aware of extensive interest in Roefs from the Premier League elite, led by Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea. The Black Cats are expecting huge offers for their keeper in the summer window.”

It’s stated that Roefs could cost in excess of £50m, although the links to Liverpool are perhaps a little odd, given that Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili are already in situ at Anfield.

However, a recent report from Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch revealed why he thinks this will be Alisson’s final year at Anfield, which makes the Roefs links that bit more believable.

Wharton to follow Jacquet to Liverpool

The Liverpool Echo and the Daily Mirror both claim that Liverpool could follow up on the capture of Jeremy Jacquet, who will arrive at the club this summer, with the addition of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

Palace quoted clubs at £100m (€116m / $137m) for the England star in January, although that figure is expected to drop to nearer £80m (€93m / $109.5m) by the summer.

In terms of Liverpool’s interest, they have long been in the market for a new defensive midfielder to help out Ryan Gravenberch, and Wharton is considered a perfect fit in that regard.

It emerged in January that Liverpool opened ‘initial talks’ with the England star’s camp back in November, in an attempt to tee up a future move.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on January 26 that Liverpool are expected to make an ‘aggressive’ push to bring Wharton to Anfield.

However, there will be fierce competition for the 21-year-old Three Lions star this summer, most notably from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brutal deadline day transfer miss

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham were all informed on deadline day that long‑term target Dayot Upamecano has agreed fresh terms and will remain at Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk can confirm, in what was a brutal transfer miss for the Premier League trio.

Sources say the 27‑year‑old attracted offers and serious interest from across Europe, with his contract running out in the summer, only for Upamecano to commit his future to Bayern instead.

Indeed, sources close to Bayern have confirmed to TEAMtalk: “Dayot has agreed to stay and it is a huge boost to the club, they knew there was some strong interest, particularly from England, but the player has opted to stay – Bayern are very happy.”

