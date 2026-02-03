Liverpool chiefs salivating at post-Van Dijk pairing with Jacquet and EVEN YOUNGER centre-back

Liverpool have already envisioned what their centre-back pairing will be after Virgil van Dijk leaves, with Jeremy Jacquet to line up alongside an even younger partner.

Liverpool completed the signing of Jacquet on deadline day, with the 20-year-old signing a five-year contract with an option for a sixth season.

There is a difference of opinion on how much Liverpool have paid. Fabrizio Romano is insisting the fee is slightly higher than what most others are reporting.

In any case, what is clear is Jacquet will spend the remainder of the season back at Rennes before linking up with his new Liverpool teammates in the summer.

At that point, Jacquet could either rub shoulders with Ibrahima Konate or simply take his place in the squad. Konate is out of contract in the summer and per the latest from The Athletic, there’s no signs an extension will be agreed.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Van Dijk in the summer despite cracks beginning to show in the iconic defender’s game.

As such, Jacquet could partner Van Dijk next season in what could be the Dutchman’s final campaign at Anfield. His contract expires at the end of the 2026/27 season.

And according to The Athletic, it’s at that stage that Liverpool could unleash a centre-back pairing that in their minds, could be the bedrock of Liverpool’s team for the next decade at least.

The report read: ‘[Liverpool] view Jacquet as one of the most talented young centre-backs in Europe and there is excitement at the prospect of him eventually being paired with Giovanni Leoni.’

Leoni, 19, joined Liverpool from Parma last summer in a deal worth £26m. The youngster unfortunately suffered an ACL injury when making his debut, though the Reds are firm in the belief he’ll become one of the world’s premier centre-backs in the coming years.

Jeremy Jacquet’s playing style

The Athletic also shed light on exactly what type of player Liverpool have bought in Jacquet.

They wrote: ‘One of the attributes that stands out immediately from the eye test is Jacquet’s aggressive and intense style of defending. He’s comfortable playing in a high line and is constantly looking to be aggressive.’

The report continued: ‘Opponents have frequently targeted Liverpool with long balls this season, so any incoming centre-back has to be strong in that department. Aerially, among all centre-backs under 23 across Europe’s top five leagues, he has the third-best win rate (76 per cent).

‘The physicality of the Premier League, especially this season, has gone to another level, so there is no guarantee that Jacquet would immediately be as aerially dominant as he has been in France.

‘But his presence could also make him dangerous from set pieces, something Liverpool desperately need with the team’s current lack of aerial threat.

‘To be a centre-back for Liverpool, you have to be as strong on the ball as off of it and Jacquet is comfortable in possession.

‘He is a progressive passer. His 116 so far this season are more than any other under-23 centre-back in Europe’s top five leagues.

‘This can always be related to team style but, from a Liverpool perspective, a player showing their ability to make line-breaking passes is a positive.’

The Athletic concluded by noting Jacquet isn’t the finished article just yet, though that’s to be expected given he’s only made 31 senior appearances for Rennes.

They stated: ‘The talent and potential is obvious when watching Jacquet, but he is not the finished article.

‘The reason Liverpool have paid as much as they have is because the raw ingredients are there for him to become a defensive force in years to come.’

