Virgil van Dijk could be leaving Liverpool this summer with Turkish side Galatasaray set to make an ‘official offer’ to sign the centre-back, according to reports.

The Reds have already lost Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson this summer after a disappointing season under Arne Slot, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and scrape Champions League qualification for next term.

Their huge outlay on players last summer didn’t work out as Slot paid the price at the end of May when Liverpool sacked him.

Andoni Iraola is now the new head coach ahead of next season, but the make-up of his squad is still unclear, as there are currently a lot of moving parts in the transfer market.

A number of Liverpool players like Alisson, Van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister and being linked with moves away, while targets like Yan Diomande are proving difficult to sign currently.

And now Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has revealed that Galatasaray are “considering making an official offer” for Liverpool defender Van Dijk once the transfer window opens on June 15.

The journalist is quoted as saying (via Haber Sarikirmizi): “Galatasaray hasn’t made a move for Virgil Van Dijk yet. I expect some movement after June 15th. Galatasaray is considering making an official offer.”

And Turkish website Fotomac back up Sabuncuoğlu’s claims by insisting that Van Dijk’s exit from Liverpool to Galatasaray has ‘gained momentum’ recently.

Fotomac wrote: ‘Galatasaray has added world-renowned Liverpool stopper Virgil van Dijk to the top of their list. It was emphasised that contacts established with the 34-year-old Dutch star have gained momentum and the meetings will continue.’

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Liverpool captain reveals his secret: ‘Discipline, discipline and discipline!’

Van Dijk has been a rock at the heart of Liverpool’s defence for eight years now and the Reds fans would miss him if he did leave this summer.

Revealing his secrets to longevity at the highest level of football, Van Dijk recently told official Liverpool magazine WALK ON: “Discipline, discipline and discipline!

“For me it is something that is quite normal because I feel the responsibility to be there every time and also to perform every time.

“Last year [2024-25] I didn’t do it [play every minute] because for the Brighton game at the end of the season I was on the bench.

“So, it’s not really a surprise, but obviously I’m doing a lot of hard work behind the scenes in order to be ready and take the responsibility for the team.

READ MORE: Price ‘going up €1m a day’ but Liverpool optimistic they can sign ‘dream’ Iraola target – journalist

“So, yes, it is a combination of recovering well, eating well, the right lifestyle in total, also physical therapy. I can’t tell you the details, but yoga, everything. That’s part of it, to make sure that you can perform at a constant level.

“I’ve had one season here that unfortunately I had to miss a lot of, but in the rest of the seasons I think I’ve played more than 40 matches. And I think the most matches before this season have been played in the season after my knee injury.

“That’s quite remarkable. When I heard that I thought it was quite interesting.

“But yes, it’s the best thing there is, playing matches. And I do everything for that and I want to keep doing it at the highest level.”