Liverpool have told Lamine Camara that they will look to sign the AS Monaco midfielder in 2027, according to a top transfer journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals how the midfielder feels after his potential move to Chelsea collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Camara was the subject of intense speculation in the final days of the window, with both Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring the Senegal international midfielder’s situation.

In early August, FootMercato reported Liverpool’s interest in Camara, with Monaco looking to sell him.

However, it was Chelsea who came close to signing the 22-year-old.

Chelsea had an agreement in place with Monaco over a £47million deal for Camara.

The midfielder had also agreed personal terms with the London club and had undergone a medical.

However, Monaco shockingly pulled the plug on the deal and informed Camara and Chelsea that they were going to keep him.

Liverpool plan Lamine Camara move in 2027

Chelsea’s failure to sign Camara is good news for Liverpool, with trusted talkSPORT transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the Reds have told the midfielder and Monaco that they will look to sign him in 2027.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now.

“They never explored it.

“Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club.

“But my understanding is that Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘Wait’.

“Liverpool said to Camara, ‘Wait’.

“Now, to be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we are not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea.

“We were saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Liverpool said to Camara, if you don’t get your move, and it was not looking likely in the middle of the day, we will be back for you potentially in 2027.”

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Lamine Camara ‘furious’ with Chelsea transfer collapse – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Camara is furious that he could not get the move to Chelsea because of Monaco making a late U-turn.

Bailey has reported that “Camara’s camp are ‘furious’ with Monaco’s decision – while Chelsea are also extremely unhappy with how the situation unfolded”.

One source told Bailey: “This is shocking, it was all done and agreed.

“Monaco reneged on the agreement and it is just unprofessional how they have acted, no other way to describe it.

“Lamine was ready to move, was so excited about joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe and working under Xabi Alonso – who he had spoken to at length in the build-up to the move.

“He was ready for this and is now clearly upset that is has not happened.”

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