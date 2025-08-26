A Liverpool star has signed a new contract ahead of joining a historic European side on loan, while the Reds are pushing for the permanent sale of a second star after turning their nose up at a loan approach.

The transfer headlines around Liverpool in the final week of the window are sure to be dominated by Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi. However, bubbling away in the background are Liverpool’s continued attempts to trim their squad.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Reds have agreed a deal with Ajax regarding a loan move for James McConnell.

The 20-year-old midfielder is now primed to undergo a medical before sealing a one-year loan. The deal will not contain an option or obligation to buy.

Explaining why, Ornstein revealed McConnell has actually signed a new, five-year contract with Liverpool prior to completing his loan switch to Ajax.

Clearly, Liverpool have faith in McConnell’s ability to make it back at Anfield in the not-too-distant future.

Ajax are managed by John Heitinga who served as Arne Slot’s assistant coach last season. The report strongly hinted the Heitinga connection is what swung a deal Ajax’s way, with West Brom, Hull City, Oxford United, and Austrian outfit Sturm Graz all beaten to the punch by the Dutch giant.

Ajax hold a well-earned reputation for developing players and the chance to start regularly for one of European football’s most historic sides will stand McConnell in good stead.

Ajax have won a Dutch-record 36 Eredivisie titles and are four-time winners of the European Cup/Champions League.

Liverpool put counter-demand to Roma

Elsewhere, Liverpool have instructed Roma to alter the terms of their proposal if they’re to snap up Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek left-back is surplus to requirements following the arrival of Milos Kerkez. Andy Robertson is being retained, meaning Tsimikas is down to third choice in his favoured position.

Roma recently lodged a loan proposal but taking to X, Romano revealed Liverpool are demanding a permanent exit. A loan that contains an obligation to buy could suffice given Tsimikas is under contract at Anfield until 2027.

“AS Roma have approached Liverpool today for Kostas Tsimikas to join on initial loan deal,” wrote Romano on Monday.

“Tsimikas wants the move but no green light to the formula yet as #LFC insist on permanent exit. There are two more clubs in the race for the Greek left-back.”

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander Isak / Marc Guehi

🔴 Romano reveals what Isak now thinks of Liverpool move after Newcastle hierarchy hold face-to-face talks at his home

🔴 Fabrizio Romano hands Liverpool massive signing boost as Marc Guehi rejects rival offers

🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans