Manchester United are ready to accept the best offer they’ve received for a player whose relationships at Old Trafford are ‘completely broken’, and fresh reports state the deal could be revived despite running aground on Monday.

Man Utd are exploring the market for additions in the goalkeeper and central midfield positions in the final days of the window. To ensure the Red Devils can afford the calibre of player they require, exits are assuming greater significance.

United have struggled to shift most of their unwanted stars throughout the summer. Among those the club are desperate to offload is Jadon Sancho.

Man Utd received a bid from Roma comprising a one-year loan and an obligation to buy worth £20m.

While United would prefer to bank the money right here and now, the club have deemed the offer worthy of accepting and it’s the most lucrative bid they’ve received so far.

However, news broke on Monday of Sancho failing to agree personal terms with Roma. That appeared to end the chances of a move to the Italian capital, though Roma have made fresh attempts to revive the deal.

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Roma and their manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, are growing increasingly confident of striking a deal on the player side.

That was followed by a report from Corriere dello Sport that stated Roma are willing to meet the winger’s wage demands.

The issue said to be holding up a deal is the commission Sancho’s agent is demanding. It’s claimed the player’s representative wants €10m to facilitate a deal.

Whether Roma and/or Sancho can convince the agent to waive or simply lower that request remains to be seen.

In any case, what is clear is Man Utd would readily accept Roma’s bid and there is no way back for Sancho at Old Trafford under any circumstance…

Sancho, Man Utd relationship “completely broken” – Fabrizio Romano

“For Sancho the message from United remains the same – no chance to return in the squad,” declared Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Sancho doesn’t even want to return in the squad, so the relationship remains completely broken between Man Utd and Sancho.

“Man Utd’s position on the Roma deal is very clear. Man Utd will take the offer from Roma. £20m, loan with obligation to buy.

“For United’s it’s okay, they would take the money and let the player go. It’s the player who said no on Monday and at the moment Sancho is still not giving any different indication about that.”

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd explode into race for incredible Bundesliga talent in late window raid

🔴⚫️ ‘Dream’ Man Utd target confirmed as Ruben Amorim eyes spectacular deal before deadline – sources

🔴⚫️ Man Utd told to go all-out for €50m star who wins matches ‘single-handedly’

Sancho at Man Utd: The troubled timeline

July 1, 2021: Manchester United announce they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Sancho after Euro 2020.

August 14, 2021: Sancho makes his Man Utd debut in a Premier League win over Leeds United.

November 23, 2021: Sancho scores his first Man Utd goal in a Champions League game against Villarreal.

November 28, 2021: Sancho adds his first Premier League goal against Chelsea.

April 23, 2021: Sancho makes the final appearance of his debut season, which thus ends with five goals from 38 games for Man Utd.

August 22, 2022: Sancho scores his first goal of the new season with the opener in a win over Liverpool.

December 13, 2022: Erik ten Hag says Sancho has been absent due to ‘physical and mental’ factors – with it later emerging that the club were not cleared to go public with his mental health struggles.

February 1, 2023: Sancho returns to action for the first time since October and helps Man Utd reach the EFL Cup final.

February 26, 2023: Man Utd win the EFL Cup, with Sancho appearing as a substitute for the last seven minutes.

June 3, 2023: Sancho starts the FA Cup final, but Man Utd lose to Man City. His season ends with seven goals from 41 games.

September 3, 2023: Ten Hag leaves Sancho out of his squad against Arsenal and blames ‘his performances in training’.

September 14, 2023: Man Utd announce that Sancho will be made to train separately due to a discipline issue.

January 11, 2024: After not playing since August, Sancho re-joins Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

January 13, 2024: Sancho provides an assist on his second debut for Dortmund.

April 28, 2024: Sancho becomes the highest-scoring English player in the history of the Bundesliga – an honour he would hold for just five months – with a goal against RB Leipzig.

June 1, 2024: Sancho starts the Champions League final at Wembley as Borussia Dortmund lose to Real Madrid.

August 10, 2024: Having held peacemaking talks with Ten Hag, Sancho plays for Man Utd in the Community Shield against Man City, but misses a penalty in the shootout.

August 31, 2024: Chelsea sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.

September 14, 2024: Sancho makes his debut for Chelsea as a substitute against Bournemouth and earns the man of the match award after making an assist.

December 4, 2024: Sancho scores his first goal for Chelsea in a win over Southampton.

March 11, 2025: Reports begin to emerge that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to avoid signing Sancho permanently.

April 20, 2025: A win over Fulham triggers Chelsea’s obligation to buy Sancho due to not being able to finish lower than 14th, although reports persist about their option to cancel the deal.

May 28, 2025: Sancho wins the Conference League with Chelsea, who beat Real Betis in the final.

June 11, 2025: Chelsea confirm they are sending Sancho back to Man Utd after his loan spell.