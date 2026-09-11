Andoni Iraola has been left with little choice but to get creative to cover Liverpool’s full-back deficiencies this season and effectively change the club’s formation after TEAMtalk was told why the Reds boss must be ruing FSG’s decision not to further strengthen his defensive options this summer.

The Reds did strengthen their rearguard by bringing in both Jeremy Jacquet – in a pre-agreed £60m (€70m, $81m) deal from Rennes – and Ronald Araujo, who joined from Barcelona on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent £47m deal.

While the experienced Uruguayan international has made a name for himself as a centre-half throughout his career, he’s been asked to operate at right-back by Iraola in recent games, owing, in the main, to the ineffectiveness of Jeremie Frimpong.

With Frimpong very much seen as a bench warmer these days and with Araujo adding some much-needed solidity to the Reds rearguard, former Reds star Stephen Warnock believes the Barcelona loanee now looks set for a prolonged spell in the position in what has, in effect, resulted in a subtle change of formation for the Reds.

Asked if Iraola will regret Liverpool not signing another full-back option, Warnock told TEAMtalk in association with Gambler Media: “Quite simply, yes! The only way it won’t is either if Conor Bradley comes back sooner than expected and hits the ground running. But that will be very difficult for him as he’d had so many injuries as of late. Psychologically, it is going to be difficult for him too.

“The other way Liverpool will get away with it is with a change in the way they play, which would involve keeping Ronald Araujo at right-back and Jeremie Jacquet playing centre-half alongside Van Dijk and almost playing as a three at the back, allowing [Milos] Kerkez a little bit more freedom down the left-hand side with less responsibility in the full-back role.”

Warnock, however, has a lot of faith in the new Reds boss to get it right, explaining: “I’ve got a lot of trust in Iraola. When he first came in at Bournemouth, he didn’t win in 10 games, he didn’t have players to play in certain positions, and he altered their position; look at Ryan Fraser playing centre-midfield- who would have thought he’d be a holding midfielder…?”

While Warnock is backing Iraola to improve Liverpool’s fortunes this season after a miserable season last time out, he does fear the worst for Frimpong’s future as a defender and has also handed Kerkez some much-needed advice…

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Warnock continued: “I think there is time for Iraola to fix certain responsibilities, and we might see players playing in different positions, as we saw at the weekend with Dominik Szoboszlai playing as a right-back, and whether we’ll see that again in the next few games, I’m not sure now because of Araujo, and owing to their other main problem in a lack of depth in centre-midfield.”

On how Kerkez can improve his game, Warnock added: “Kerkez is very similar to last year; he plays at 100mph and needs to just relax a little bit.

“He seems like everything has to be done at the highest tempo and he’s almost got no time to think or breathe!”

Warnock has also backed Iraola’s decision to take Frimpong out of the firing line and reckons the Netherlands international will not be seen as a full-back again – but could yet be used in a more advanced position.

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“I just don’t think Frimpong is a right-back. I think when we talk about the right-wing position at Liverpool, we’ll see him higher up the pitch with less defensive responsibilities this season – if he can get a game there!

“He looks like someone who thinks the club is bigger than he thought, and he didn’t quite realise how much of a microscope is always on him. And that’s something that he’s got to work on psychologically.

“I think both of Kerkez and Frimpong look really low on confidence.”