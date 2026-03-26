Liverpool could get a big helping hand from former manager Jurgen Klopp as they plan to sign an exciting Mohamed Salah replacement, while a player they narrowly missed out on in January is back on their radar.

The Reds spent close to a whopping £450million last summer but after a largely disappointing campaign under Arne Slot, more business is anticipated at Anfield this summer.

Slot is under pressure, but that hasn’t stopped Liverpool tracking some exciting transfer targets behind the scenes, and bringing in a replacement for Salah, whose impending exit has been officially announced, is undoubtedly a difficult task.

Liverpool have Klopp ace card in winger chase

One of the players we have consistently reported is on Liverpool’s list to replace Salah is RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old has set the Bundesliga alight with his performances, notching 10 goals and six assists in 26 league appearances, capturing the attention of Europe’s elite.

Liverpool have been tracking Diomande for several months and sources indicate that the Reds see the right-footed wide player as a strong option to bolster their forward line, particularly with the end of Salah’s time at the club nearing.

A key factor in the interest is Liverpool’s established relationship with RB Leipzig, as TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, shared in an update today.

The two clubs have enjoyed a productive history of business in recent years, facilitating smooth negotiations and mutual benefits on several occasions.

This rapport is further strengthened by the presence of legendary Reds boss Klopp in a senior role within the Red Bull network, where the former Liverpool manager continues to exert strong influence.

Diomande himself is said to be very keen on a move to Merseyside by sources, attracted by the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League and play under Slot’s progressive system.

At just 19, the Ivory Coast international represents a significant investment, with Leipzig understood to value him in the region of €80-100million (£69-86m / $92-115m) following his rapid rise since joining from Leganes last summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool reignite interest in Sunderland star

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed that Lutsharel Geetruida, currently on loan with Sunderland from RB Leipzig, remains firmly on Liverpool’s radar.

The 25-year-old has impressed across several positions for the Black Cats, featuring at right-back, centre-back, and even in holding midfield.

Our sources understand that Liverpool, who explored a move for Geertuida in January amid an injury crisis at right-back, remain very much interested and keen on a summer deal.

However, they could face competition for his signature, with Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace also keeping close tabs on his situation.

Sunderland do hold the option to make the move permanent, believed to be valued at around £20million, though the final decision also rests with the player himself.

Sources indicate that while Geertruida is happy on Wearside, his representatives are aware of the emerging interest and potential opportunities elsewhere 0 and not just in England either.

Blockbuster Everton raid considered

In other news, we understand Liverpool also hold a genuine interest in standout Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, viewing him as another option who could replace Salah.

A raid on their Merseyside rivals would be far from straightforward, with the Toffees expected to demand a club-record sale figure to even begin negotiations.

But there is no doubt that interest in Senegalese superstar Ndiaye is ramping up, with Manchester United also big admirers of his.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.