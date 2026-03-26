Everton star Iliman Ndiaye is emerging as a target for Liverpool with PSG's Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola 'not for sale'

Liverpool are prepared to launch a ground-breaking move on their city rivals, Everton, for their brilliant winger Iliman Ndiaye, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the Reds are closely tracking the Senegal international after seeing three stars quickly taken off their agenda as they prepare for a post-Mohamed Salah era.

It was confirmed on Tuesday night that Salah would depart Anfield at the end of the season; the Egyptian bringing the curtain down on nine hugely successful years on Merseyside, where he is acclaimed as one of their greatest ever players.

And while the announcement now allows both Liverpool fans the chance to say goodbye and the Reds to put their energies into landing his successor, we understand that those plans for his replacement have effectively been in place from virtually the very moment he signed his record-breaking new deal at the club in April 2025.

While the Reds are already doing their due diligence on several replacements – and reports on Thursday morning suggested an eight-player list of options – sources can reveal that Ndiaye is a name garnering serious attention among Liverpool’s decision makers.

The newly surfaced interest has added a fresh layer of intrigue to Ndiaye’s situation, with Liverpool understood to have been monitoring his progress since the early part of the season.

However, their admiration has only recently come to light as recruitment plans accelerate ahead of a pivotal summer window.

Behind the scenes, Liverpool are working hard to identify the right profile to replace their talisman. Sources indicate that RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is very much towards the top of their shortlist, while we can also reveal that Juventus wide-man Francisco Conceicao is another new name being discussed as they assess a range of right-sided attacking options.

The Reds have also explored ambitious moves for Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and Paris Saint-Germain duo Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, but TEAMtalk understands those enquiries have been met with firm “not for sale” responses, forcing Liverpool to look at more attainable targets within the market.

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Liverpool exploring controversial raid on Everton for Ndiaye – Sources

That shift has brought Ndiaye firmly into focus. The 26-year-old’s ability to operate across the frontline, combined with his effectiveness from the right, has made him an increasingly attractive option. His direct running, creativity, and Premier League experience are all viewed as key attributes that could help soften the blow of losing Salah.

Ndiaye has been a standout performer for Everton during their first campaign at the Hill-Dickinson Stadium, playing a leading role in their push for European qualification with six goals and three assists to his name. His rise has not gone unnoticed, and Liverpool’s interest now places him among the most intriguing names under consideration at Anfield.

Manchester United are also firmly in the picture, with sources confirming they view Ndiaye as a strong candidate to fill their need for a “versatile forward” as they reshape their attacking options and look for a replacement for Dutch star Joshua Zirkzee, who is set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

However, it is Liverpool’s involvement – given the fierce rivalry and the rarity of deals between the two clubs – that will generate the biggest headlines. Any move would need to be hugely significant, particularly as the Reds prepare for a new-look attack.

Ndiaye’s representatives are aware that interest is building, with Juventus also tracking his progress, although Italian sides are unlikely to compete financially with Premier League clubs.

Everton, for their part, remain in control of the situation. Ndiaye is under contract until 2029, and the club are already considering rewarding his development with improved terms amid growing external interest.

Liverpool latest: Schlotterbeck snubs move; battle on for Sunderland star

It’s not just a new winger Liverpool will look to sign this summer, with the Reds also actively pursuing a new centre-half amid growing fears that Ibrahima Konate will hot-foot it to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

However, one name seemingly taken off the menu is Nico Schlotterbeck, after sources confirmed he is set to sign a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund.

However, part of the new arrangement could give the Reds, and other suitors, the opportunity to lure him away in summer 2027 amid claims of a tempting release clause.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland could face a summer battle to keep versatile star Lutsharel Geertruida, with multiple Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, ready to make a move and very much tempted by his lowly asking price.

Sources have outlined the Dutchman’s happiness on Wearside, though interest from a plethora of elite clubs has alerted his agent, we can reveal.

In other big news, David Ornstein has provided a major new update on the future of Arne Slot as Reds’ manager, having shared exactly what he has heard on FSG’s plans for the Dutchman this summer.

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