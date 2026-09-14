Liverpool are poised to battle Chelsea for the signing of Roma star Manu Kone, with Andoni Iraola’s side set to make a ‘determined’ move for the midfielder, per reports.

Both of the Premier League rivals lost midfielders over the summer, with Liverpool selling Curtis Jones to Inter Milan and Chelsea sanctioning Enzo Fernandez’s record move to Manchester City.

Liverpool and Chelsea were among several sides to consider moves for Kone, who impressed for France at the World Cup and continues to perform well in Serie A.

But the Reds ultimately focused their efforts on additions elsewhere, signing wingers Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz in attack, while also adding Ronald Araujo in defence.

Chelsea, on the other hand, attempted to complete a late midfield signing but identified Monaco’s Lamine Camara as their main target. However, the transfer dramatically collapsed late on deadline day.

According to reports from Italy, as cited by The Daily Star, Roma maestro Kone is now back on Liverpool and Chelsea’s radar.

But it is Liverpool whose interest is strongest, with the club said to have made a new ‘enquiry’ as they prepare to make a ‘determined move’ in the coming months.

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Kone in, Mac Allister out for Liverpool?

The latest news coming out of Italy somewhat tallies with what respected journalist David Ornstein has said about Liverpool’s interest in Kone.

He has confirmed that Kone was seriously considered by Liverpool over the summer. If they had lost another midfielder, then a move for Kone could have materialised. He wasn’t the only option, though.

“Liverpool would have had to look at options, even though they were only going to sign a midfielder, despite Curtis Jones leaving, if a further departure occurred,” Ornstein explained.

“[Lamine] Camara was one option. I think there’s interest in Kone of Roma, and they’ll have other options as well.”

The uncertainty over Alexis Mac Allister’s future at Anfield could make this a more pressing issue for Iraola.

The Argentine has publicly admitted that he has been disappointed to have not been offered a new contract by Liverpool, prompting uncertainty over his future.

Another respected reporter, Ben Jacobs, has suggested that another midfield signing – which is certainly ‘planned’ in 2027 – could see Mac Allister leave the club.

Kone is one of the options on Liverpool’s shortlist, though Chelsea could have something to say about that.

Camara, along with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are other players who Liverpool admire.

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