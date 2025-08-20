Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who could soon have Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in his team

Liverpool are on the verge of making their ninth new addition to Arne Slot’s squad this summer, according to a report, as the Premier League champions are in the final stages of getting a deal done for their top target.

Despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease last season, Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window. Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman are the new signings that the Reds have made so far, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also now part of Slot’s squad after a deal was struck with Valencia last summer.

Liverpool are determined to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and have already had a bid for the Sweden international striker turned down.

Isak has gone public with his desire to leave Newcastle and has accused the Magpies of breaking promises.

Amid the transfer saga involving Isak, Liverpool and Newcastle, the Premier League champions are now about to sign Marc Guehi, a report claims.

Liverpool have been in talks with Crystal Palace over Guehi, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, on July 3 that the England international centre-back has already agreed on personal terms with the Reds.

Guehi is out of contract at last season’s FA Cup winners at the end of the season and does not want to sign a new deal.

The sticking point is the fee. While Palace want £45million (€52.1m, $61m) for Guehi, Liverpool are only willing to go up to £40m (€46.3m, $54.2m) including bonuses.

According to DaveOCKOP.com, Palace have caved in, with Guehi now set to undergo a medical and become a Liverpool player.

Talks between Palace and Liverpool are ‘now in the final stages’, with the Premier League champions organising ‘a medical’ for the defender.

Liverpool plan to complete the deal by the end of this week, with the final price reported to be closer to £40m (€46.3m, $54.2m).

What other sources are saying about Marc Guehi

DaveOCKOP is a Liverpool-centric website that focuses exclusively on stories involving the defending Premier League champions.

While it has good connections with Liverpool, there are no other major sources claiming that Guehi will undergo a medical this week.

Liverpool fans need to wait until top journalists, such as David Ornstein, Fabrizio Romano and, indeed, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher, have brought an update on the situation.

BBC Sport, though, has reported that it is likely that Guehi will end up a Liverpool player after the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Journalist Sami Mokbel wrote: ‘There’s still a lot to get done in that deal, but there are legs in it, and if I were a betting man, then I’d put money on that deal to get done before the transfer window closes.’

