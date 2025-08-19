Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been backed by his manager, who has told fans they “don’t know the whole picture” of why he’s angling to leave.

Isak has spent much of the summer looking to leave Newcastle. They had originally been adamant that he’d not be leaving but for a huge sum, before the Swede decided to tell the Magpies he wanted out.

That Liverpool have been in the mix for him and even lodged a £110million bid has shown Isak there are bigger things for him out there.

To this point, Newcastle have held firm, declining the Reds’ bid and dropping Isak from their side to show that he is not bigger than the club.

But while his actions have been condemned by some, his Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has backed the striker.

He told fotbollskanalen: “First of all Alex is an extremely professional player. A fantastic character and personality. I have spoken to Alex a lot during this period.

“Situations like this are quite complex. These are extremely complex environments that the players operate in. I’m sure it will work out in the end, but you have to know the whole picture before you draw conclusions. That’s always a good tip.

“I don’t think we know it. I don’t know the whole picture either. It’s quite normal because there’s a lot of politics in a football club. But one thing is for sure: Alex is a great guy and very professional. We should all be very careful about drawing conclusions because we don’t know the bigger picture.”

Isak slams Newcastle ‘broken promises’

It has been stated that Isak told Newcastle on two occasions that he wanted to leave the club, doing so just before the end of last season so to give his side time to prepare.

The Swedish striker has suggested the same in an Instagram post.

He said: ‘Promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time…’

‘When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue.’

Newcastle round-up: Strand Larsen in sights

TEAMtalk can confirm that Newcastle are making attempts to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, with the door not shut despite him only just having permanently joined the club.

That’s amid difficulties in securing a move for Yoane Wissa, as Brentford will demand £60million, and want a replacement sorted before they sell.

Meanwhile, should Aston Villa land Nicolas Jackson, the Magpies could try to snare Ollie Watkins.

Newcastle, too, want to sign the Chelsea forward, and could retaliate if they lose out to the Villans.

