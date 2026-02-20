Liverpool hold ‘positive discussions’ for English forward as FSG find ‘tailor-made’ €60m centre-back

Liverpool have held positive talks over bringing Wolves forward Mateus Mane to Anfield in the summer of 2026, according to a report, as manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes show interest in Bayer Leverkusen central defender Edmond Tapsoba.

Although Liverpool secured the services of the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025, the defending Premier League champions are planning to further reinforce their squad in the next transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on January 19, 2026, that Liverpool plan to make ‘four or five more significant signings’ in the summer of 2026.

The Reds plan to bring in a right-back, left-back, a central midfielder and a right-sided attacker.

Liverpool lead Mateus Mane race

Wolves forward Mateus Mane is a player that Liverpool have had on their radar for a while, and it has now been claimed that the Reds have held productive talks with the English youngster’s agents.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool will need to pay £50million (€57.2m, $67.5m) for the Wolves forward, with the Reds facing competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for the 18-year-old.

The report has claimed that Liverpool are ‘leading the race for the 18-year-old’s signature’ and has added: ‘It’s still early enough for things to change, of course, but the Reds have done some early work on this deal, sounding out his representatives, with initial discussions described as positive.’

Mane is under contract at Wolves until the summer of 2029.

The teenager is able to operate as a centre-forward, attacking midfielder, right-winger and even left-winger.

Mane has made 19 appearances for the Wolves first team so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool target Edmond Tapsoba

Liverpool will have Jeremy Jacquet in their squad next season when he joins from Rennes, while manager Arne Slot will also be able to count on Giovanni Leoni when he fully recovers from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, Virgil van Dijk is 34, Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the end of the season, and Joe Gomez is injury-prone.

Liverpool could do with signing a new senior centre-back this summer, and Edmond Tapsoba is a player that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), like.

According to Fussball Daten, Liverpool are among the clubs that are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Tapsoba, who is one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen could reportedly sell the 27-year-old Burkina Faso centre-back if they get an offer of around €60m (£52.4m, $70.7m).

Liverpool are said to view Tapsoba‘s ‘physical qualities as tailor-made for the intensity of the Premier League’.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the defender, while Paris Saint-Germain have ‘officially shortlisted him’, according to the German news outlet.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Liverpool face Lennart Karl blow

Liverpool are also interested in signing Lennart Karl from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2026.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have made their interest in Karl known.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have regularly checked in on the attacker, with the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City also keen on the 17-year-old German wonderkid.

However, we understand that Bayern are confident of keeping Karl, who himself is not looking to leave the Allianz Arena anytime soon.

A source told TEAMtalk: “Karl does not want to be anywhere else, his future is at Bayern Munich and he is determined to become a centre-piece of the future.

“Yes, there is no denying interest, but that is very much par for the course for such a talent as him.”