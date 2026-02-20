Oliver Glasner’s turbulent spell at Crystal Palace could be brought to an abrupt and unscheduled end, TEAMtalk understands – despite the Austrian already confirming his intention to leave the club this summer, and with a new favourite to become his permanent replacement now emerging.

Palace have won just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions, a dire run epitomised by the humiliating defeat to non‑league Macclesfield in the FA Cup third round. The result, together with a major downturn in Premier League results and performances, has intensified the growing unrest inside the club, with senior figures now actively discussing whether allowing Glasner to limp on for the remainder of the campaign is doing more harm than good.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace are now prepared to act sooner rather than later if a suitable interim option becomes available.

While the club had initially planned to maintain stability and allow Glasner to see out the season, the ongoing slump – both in results and performances – has forced a reconsideration.

One source close to the situation described the mood as “increasingly uneasy”, adding that the hierarchy no longer views the status quo as tenable if results continue at their current trajectory.

Although Glasner remains in the dugout for now, TEAMtalk can confirm that Palace officials are quietly sounding out short‑term candidates capable of steadying the squad and preventing the season from spiralling further.

With the club currently 13th in the table and having an eight-point buffer to the relegation places, their poor recent form has sparked fears they could yet get dragged into the mix.

With tensions rising and fixtures becoming increasingly unforgiving, Glasner’s departure – once pencilled in for the summer – may now be brought forward dramatically.

Next Crystal Palace manager: New favourite emerges

With Glasner definitely leaving one way or another this year, speculation over who succeeds him in the Selhurst Park hotseat has already begun in earnest.

To that end, the recent departure of Thomas Frank as Tottenham Hotspur manager has seen the Dane now installed as the 5/2 favourite for the vacancy.

As exclusively revealed earlier this week, Frank is not expected to be out of work for long and his availability has piqued the interest of three Premier League clubs ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer of managerial changes across the Premier League.

Now, with his fine work Brentford still seen as the period that defines him, as opposed his struggles at Spurs, the Eagles are thought to have put the 52-year-old right at the top of their wishlist.

The Dane, though, is not the only contender, with Robbie Keane, Paddy McCarthy, Roger Schmidt and Cesc Fabregas also among the favourites, according to the latest odds.

Eagles chasing Union SG star; Mateta, Wharton exit updates

In other Crystal Palace news, we can reveal the Eagles are among a growing list of Premier League sides to have checked on the form of a Union SG defender, who is fast emerging as one of the most-watched centre-backs in Belgium.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton and Leeds have also sent scouts to check on the 26-year-old’s progress.

What the Eagles side will look like next season also remains open to some debate with the likes of Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta continuing to attract attention.

On the subject of Mateta, who almost left in the winter window, Manchester United are now being backed to spring the ‘cut-price’ signing of the Frenchman in the summer, though there could still be a rather large drawback.

As for Wharton, also strongly linked with Man Utd, two sources have suggested it is Liverpool who are pushing hard to make the 22-year-old their second major summer signing already.

