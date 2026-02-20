Real Madrid about to get €50m Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘offer’ as Liverpool face €100m DOUBLE blow

Manchester United are preparing a huge offer to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a report, as Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes face competition from Los Blancos for Atalanta duo Giorgio Scalvini and Ederson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025. Alexander-Arnold turned down several offers of a new contract from Liverpool to agree to move to Madrid as a free agent, only for Los Blancos to pay the defending Premier League champions €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) in transfer fees to get him out of his contract early so that the right-back could play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has had injury problems for Real Madrid this season and has made 19 appearances for Los Blancos, providing four assists in the process.

Manchester United plan Trent Alexander-Arnold bid

The 27-year-old has started to shine for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side after recovering from a thigh injury, and it seems that his performances have impressed Manchester United.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are ‘preparing an offer close to’ €50mllion (£43.6m, $58.8m) for Alexander-Arnold.

Man Utd, who are aiming to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season under interim-manager Michael Carrick, want to sign a new right-back.

Fichajes, which is often very speculative and whose reports need to be treated with extreme caution, has added that Madrid do not want to sell Alexander-Arnold.

The Spanish media outlet has further noted that Man Utd will ‘try to entice’ Alexander-Arnold ‘with a solid offer’.

Real Madrid target Giorgio Scalvini and Ederson

Real Madrid have been linked with Atalanta duo Giorgio Scalvini and Ederson, which will come as a huge blow for Liverpool.

Madrid want to sign at least one new centre-back in the summer of 2026 and are also keen on bringing a new midfielder to Estadio Bernabeu.

According to TuttoJuve, Madrid are planning a double raid on Atalanta for defender Scalvini and midfielder Ederson.

Scalvini is valued at €60million (£52.4m, $70.6m), while Madrid would have to pay €40m (£34.9m, $47m) for Ederson.

Madrid’s interest in Scalvini and Ederson will come as a blow for Liverpool, with the defending Premier League champions also keen on the duo.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool want to secure the services of Scalvini in the summer of 2026 after missing out on the signing of Marc Guehi to Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Liverpool, who will have Jeremy Jacquet moving to Anfield from Rennes in the summer of 2026, view Scalvini as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool wanted to sign Ederson from Atalanta in the winter transfer window.

The Premier League club’s interest in Ederson is unlikely to wane, especially with our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reporting that Liverpool will sign a new central midfielder in the summer of 2026.

Gerard Martin reveals if he will leave Barcelona for Real Madrid

Barcelona defender Gerard Martin has made it abundantly clear that he will never ever play for Real Madrid.

Madrid and Barcelona are bitter rivals, and the 23-year-old Spaniard will never cross the divide.

When asked if he would go to Real Madrid if an offer came in, Martin said on the 3Cat program Fan Xone: “No, impossible. I’ve been a Barça fan since I was little.

“I can’t see myself playing there. There are some things money can’t buy.”

