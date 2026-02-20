Arsenal leave Man Utd behind after Andrea Berta holds ‘face-to-face talks’ to sign €80m winger

Although Manchester United remain keen on bringing Rafael Leao to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, Arsenal have now emerged as the ‘frontrunners’ for the AC Milan winger because of the initiative taken by the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported Arsenal’s interest in Leao back on October 29, 2025. Sources told us at the time that Manchester City and Chelsea were also keen on the Portugal international winger.

We reported that Leao would be willing to make the move to England, with a source telling us: “Rafa loves Milan, but the Premier League is the pinnacle for many. If the right project comes, he’s ready to listen.”

Since then, other news outlets have reported Arsenal’s desire to sign Leao, with Man Utd also credited with interest in the 26-year-old, who is a left-winger by trade but has been playing primarily as a centre-forward this season.

On January 27, 2026, The Daily Mail noted Man Utd’s interest in signing Leao in the summer of 2026, with the club’s co-owners, INEOS, keen on adding a new left-winger to their squad.

Football Transfers has now reported that although Man Utd are ‘strongly interested in the 26-year-old’, Arsenal are ‘the frontrunners to secure his signature as things stand’.

The report has claimed that Arsenal sporting director, Andrea Berta, has ‘already held face-to-face talks with Leao’s representatives’.

Although Leao is still undecided over a move to Arsenal, the AC Milan star has ‘informed his camp to engage in negotiations over a summer deal’.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are the two recognised left-wingers in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s squad at the moment.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have ‘earmarked’ Leao as their ‘primary attacking target’, with Milan ‘prepared to sell’ the winger for €75-80million (up to £70m, $94.2m).

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

What’s being said about Rafael Leao in Italy

Leao has been on the books of Milan since the summer of 2019, when he joined from Lille.

The winger has scored 79 goals and given 64 assists in 280 appearances for Milan so far in his career.

During his time at Milan so far, the 26-year-old has won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana once each.

Leao, who won the Nations League with Portugal in 2024/25, is under contract at Milan until the summer of 2028, but, according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Peppe Di Stefano, the Rossoneri could sell him at the end of the season.

Di Stefano told SempreMilan: “I don’t see Leao’s permanence as a certainty, as he remains the team’s strongest player, but for Allegri – also due to his numerous injuries – he’s no longer the untouchable he was in previous seasons.

“Offers will be evaluated.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Arsenal and Man Utd transfer news

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal have made their interest in a Bayern Munich gem known and have already received a response.

Arsenal have also made up their mind whether or not they will sell Eberechi Eze this summer.

Man Utd are reported to be planning a raid on Newcastle United for one of their best centre-backs, but there is interest from Bayern Munich, too.

And finally, Man Utd are keen on a Barcelona left-back, with the defender’s stance on leaving the defending Spanish champions also revealed.