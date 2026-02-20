Man Utd want to sign Bundesliga’s ‘most complete centre-back’ as Christopher Vivell suffers Barcelona setback

Manchester United are interested in bringing Bayer Leverkusen central defender Edmond Tapsoba to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, wants the club’s co-owners to sign Alejandro Balde from Barcelona.

Under interim-manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd are doing extremely well at the moment, with the team now looking genuine contenders for a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players in the summer of 2026, should the team qualify for the Champions League next season.

Man Utd target Edmond Tapsoba

One of the players that Man Utd reportedly want to sign Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Fussball Daten, Man Utd view Tapsoba’s ‘physical qualities as tailor-made for the intensity of the Premier League’.

There is interest in the Burkina Faso centre-back from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain too.

Bayer are reportedly willing to sell the 27-year-old central defender for €60million (£52.4m, $70.7m) in the summer transfer window.

The German media outlet has claimed that sources have described the defender as ‘most complete centre-back in the Bundesliga’.

Christopher Vivell wants Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde

Another defender who has been linked with Man Utd is Alejandro Balde.

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs on The United Stand, Man Utd director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, wants the club to sign Balde from Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

Vivell is said to have proposed to Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, the potential signing of Balde, who is only 22 years of age and has established himself in the Barcelona first team after coming through the Spanish club’s youth system.

The Spain international left-back has made 158 appearances for the Barcelona first team so far in his career, scoring three goals and providing 21 assists in the process.

Balde is under contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2028.

According to Jacobs, Balde wants to remain at Barcelona.

Man Utd accelerate Gabriel Veneno deal

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have ‘quietly accelerated’ their interest in Gabriel Veneno.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are keen on a deal for the Atletico Mineiro sensation, who is only 16 years of age and has already earned a strong reputation for himself.

We understand that there is interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, too, in the Brazilian winger.

Veneno is viewed as a ‘generational’ attacking talent and is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and AS Monaco, too.

