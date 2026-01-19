Liverpool planning ‘four or five’ ‘significant’ signings as insider reveals positions that’ll be overhauled

Liverpool plan to go big once again in the transfer market next summer

Despite spending £450m last summer and breaking their transfer record twice, we can reveal Liverpool are planning for as many as five ‘significant’ new signings at season’s end, along with which positions will be addressed.

Liverpool broke the bank ahead of the current campaign when spending heavily on the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, to name just three. Wirtz set Liverpool’s transfer record at £116m (add-ons included) before the mantle was taken by Isak a few months later to the tune of £125m.

Yet it’s important to remember Liverpool waved goodbye to a whole host of stars, many of whom were vital squad players or guaranteed starters.

The highest profile exits saw Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid and Luis Diaz move to Bayern Munich. Of course, Diogo Jota tragically passed away too.

As such, Liverpool’s squad may have received an uplift in top-end quality, but suffered a dip in overall depth.

Hopes of a title defence quickly diminished with Arne Slot putting up worse numbers over his past 17 league games than Roy Hodgson did in his shambolic but mercifully brief tenure.

And with Liverpool’s failings there for all to see this season, transfer insider, Dean Jones, has revealed the Reds are ready to go again in the market next summer.

After recouping sizeable fees from the sales of Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tyler Morton, Diaz, Ben Doak and Darwin Nunez, to name just seven, Liverpool are in position to open the chequebook in a big way once again without falling foul of PSR regulations.

Additions in January, per Jones, are not all that likely. Instead, it’s the summer where Liverpool will flex their financial muscles.

“Liverpool could look at four or five more significant signings at the end of this season and that would mean more adaptation time needed for the squad,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“It was a big summer for them in 2025 and it has taken time for their signings to find their feet. It’s still tough for some of them.

“But sources are indicating that they are still very much going into the market for a centre-back, despite deciding not to get involved in a battle with Manchester City to sign Marc Guehi.

“And there are also hints that the Reds will sign another right-back, left-back and a central midfielder. They may even sign a new right sided attacker if Mohamed Salah leaves. It’s pretty alarming when you think about the depth of it and also there is still the question over Arne Slot.

“He was supposed to sign a new contract before the end of this season. Will they still go ahead with that?”

A new right-back could signal Liverpool electing to use Frimpong more of an attacker rather than a defender moving forwards.

A new left-back would coincide with Andy Robertson leaving. The Scot is out of contract in the summer and with Milos Kerkez struggling so far, the question for Liverpool will be do they spend heavily on a new starter, or do they believe in Kerkez and thus sign a cheaper back-up to the Hungarian.

On the subject of Slot, a fresh update from a top Liverpool reporter has revealed the club’s plans on sacking the Dutchman…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arne Slot sack latest as Xabi Alonso looms

As mentioned earlier, Slot is producing worse numbers than Hodgson over his last 17 league games.

The Reds have won just five matches in that span for a points-per-game return of 1.24. Hodgson’s 20 league games as Reds boss produced a points-per-game return of 1.25.

Yet despite that, and despite Liverpool failing to beat any of the newly-promoted sides at home for the first time since 1980, Liverpool have NO PLANS to sack Slot.

That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce who stressed Liverpool won’t follow in the footsteps of Manchester United and Chelsea by binning their boss.

However, with Xabi Alonso now on the managerial market, Pearce stressed there’s now a credible option owners FSG could turn to, which wasn’t in play a few months back when questions over Slot’s future were first posed.

Pearce wrote: “If [Slot’s] going to stop haemorrhaging support among the fanbase he needs to find momentum, and fast. There appeared to be no obvious replacement for those demanding change. That’s no longer the case following Xabi Alonso’s exit from Real Madrid.

“Alonso, who has a close bond with Liverpool dating back to his playing days on Merseyside between 2004 and 2009, would have been a strong candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp in 2024 if he hadn’t vowed to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another year.

“Slot then emerged as an emphatic first choice for FSG CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes in their data-led search.

“It’s unclear when or where Alonso will look to embark on a new challenge but with every setback Liverpool endure, the noise will crank up. Slot can only silence it by finding solutions to the problems facing him.

“Champions League qualification is the minimum requirement, and that’s far from certain with United one point behind and Chelsea two points adrift.”

Latest Liverpool news – Konate contract / Tottenham want Jones

In other news, Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate remain some way apart in their talks over a new contract, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk the huge dilemma now facing Richard Hughes and with a potential free-transfer exit from Anfield edging ever closer.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have shown shock interest in signing Curtis Jones who if departing, would leave Liverpool with ZERO scousers in their first team.

READ MORE: The 10 biggest transfers in the January 2026 window: Gallagher in top three after Tottenham move