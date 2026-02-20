Michael Carrick NOT frontrunner for Man Utd permanent manager role as deadline emerges after ‘clear internal message’

Manchester United sources continue to insist that Michael Carrick should not be viewed as the frontrunner to become the club’s long-term manager.

We understand that the Man Utd hierarchy are carrying out thorough due diligence as they weigh up the permanent successor to Ruben Amorim.

There has been genuine relief and satisfaction with the job Carrick has done so far, and Man Utd maintain that the 44-year-old will be firmly in the frame at the end of the season – should he wish to be considered.

However, there is a clear message internally that Carrick will not simply be handed the role on the back of short-term improvement.

There have been reports elsewhere that Michael Carrick is the leading candidate for the permanent Man Utd manager’s role, but we understand that it is not the case.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd’s decision-makers must be fully convinced Carrick is the outstanding candidate in the field.

That is why background work continues on alternative options and their potential availability.

When he stepped into the role on an interim basis in January, Carrick himself had some reservations about taking the job beyond this season, although it had been felt he could remain part of the set-up in some capacity if he showed progress.

Whether Carrick would be open to working under another manager remains uncertain, as he is now building his own reputation and status.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 13, 2026, that Carrick is ‘‘serious consideration’ at Tottenham Hotspur, who recently appointed Igor Tudor as their manager for the rest of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Carrick is building an appetite for the post and would love to stay on, but Man Utd are determined not to rush their decision.

Qualification for the Champions League may accelerate the process, but sources indicate a clearer picture of the club’s alternatives should emerge by the end of April, allowing United to move into the summer with a defined plan and direction.

