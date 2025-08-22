Fabrizio Romano has given his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to the latest in a long line of Liverpool departures this summer.

Much has been made of Liverpool’s lavish spending this summer, but in truth, the Reds have let more players go than have arrived.

Big fees were collected from the sales of Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak have also been sold.

Elsewhere, Kostas Tsimikas has the green light to leave and Harvey Elliott has reportedly agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig. Elliott would be the replacement for Xavi Simons who is heading to Chelsea.

Many of Liverpool’s exits have come from the attacking ranks and according to Fabrizio Romano, another forward-thinking player is about to leave.

Taking to X, Romano revealed 19-year-old winger, Lewis Koumas, will join Championship side Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

“Liverpool talent Lewis Koumas has decided to join Birmingham City on season long loan,” wrote Romano.

“Agreement reached now and medical to follow next, 19 year old winger will play for #BCFC. Here we go.”

Koumas signed a long-term contract with Liverpool last summer prior to joining Stoke City on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

In all likelihood, Koumas’ career at Anfield will follow the same path as Doak’s, with the latter eventually sold (Bournemouth – £25m) for substantial and pure profit as a homegrown player after a series of loan spells away.

What about Guehi and Isak?

Liverpool are not finished from an arrivals perspective and still intend to wrap up deals for Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak.

Regarding Guehi, personal terms are agreed. The Reds continue to hold discussions with Crystal Palace regarding the transfer fee and deal structure.

Guehi is in the final year of his contract and speaking on Thursday night, Palace chairman, Steve Parish, hinted the club will sell their star centre-back.

“If Marc Guehi wants to sign a contract, he can stay,” began Parish. “It’s a difficult situation, everyone has to sell players to comply with the rules. That’s a situation that we will have to look at in the next days.”

Palace value Guehi at £45m but Liverpool believe that figure represents an overpayment given the 25-year-old will be available for nothing next summer.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool are ready to test Newcastle’s resolve with a new and improved bid for Isak.

Liverpool are prepared to put a deal worth somewhere in the £120m-£130m bracket on the table. Newcastle ideally want £150m before reluctantly cashing in but there are growing suggestions a compromise acceptable to both clubs will be reached.

For that to happen, however, Newcastle must sign or at the very least line up two new strikers. It’s important to remember Callum Wilson departed via free agency.

The Magpies are weighing up whether to make yet another bid for Yoane Wissa after Brentford moved the goalposts.

Newcastle’s latest bid worth £40m (£35m plus £5m in add-ons) was rejected, with the Bees now holding out for £60m.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano confirmed what TEAMtalk has been reporting throughout August – Newcastle want Nicolas Jackson…

READ MORE: Newcastle launch move for Nicolas Jackson as Liverpool ready decisive Isak bid

Other strikers on Newcastle’s shrinking shortlist include Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolves), Samu Aghehowa (FC Porto) and Goncalo Ramos (PSG).

Liverpool QUIZ: Two clubs before ⬇️