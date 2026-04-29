Liverpool have been told that no amount of money thrown at Bayern Munich will convince the Bundesliga side to sell Michael Olise this summer, despite a former Reds star making a desperate plea to sign the player “no matter the cost” and having laughingly suggested a player is offered to the Bundesliga side in return.

The 24-year-old Hammersmith-born star is fast becoming one of the world’s leading talents, having taken his game to extraordinary new heights since signing for Bayern Munich in a €60m (£50m, $69m) deal in the summer of 2024.

And with Olise in the headlines once again on Tuesday night, during a quite frankly ridiculous 5-4 Champions League semi-final first-leg clash away to PSG, attention on the former Crystal Palace star has arguably never been higher.

Indeed, Olise’s goal at the Parc des Princes was his 20th in all competitions this season, and with a superb 29 assists to his name this season, the 15-times capped France star is on course to break the 50 G/A barrier.

With Olise now ranked in the £120m-plus bracket, the player has been listed as a dream target for Liverpool as they look to fill in the sizeable shoes of the departing Mohamed Salah.

Despite that, our reporter Graeme Bailey revealed in February that any approach for Olise would be instantly batted away and now Bayern have themselves insisted that they will not be talked into his sale – even if the Reds shattered the world record transfer record.

Speaking to t-online.de, the club’s advisor and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “He’s a wonderful player. I also appreciate how reserved and almost media-shy he is. That’s rare these days. He’s a great guy, and on the pitch, he’s outstanding. The way he plays football is almost magical, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s incredibly popular and hyped among our fans.

“Let me tell you a story from the past. In 2009, we had an incredible offer from Chelsea for Franck Ribéry. At the time, it would have been a new world transfer record. I then went to our then CFO, Karl Hopfner, and Uli Hoeneß with this offer. We discussed it for two hours, trying to figure out what to do with it.

“That day, we made a fundamental decision that, in the future, we would never sell a player we would miss on the pitch, and this unwritten rule still applies today. For a player like Olise, there’s no price tag that would make us flinch.”

DON’T MISS: Bayern Munich dressing room have major ‘concerns’ Michael Olise will join Liverpool amid ‘money won’t stand in their way’ claim

Pennant begs Liverpool to ‘do whatever it takes’ to sign Olise

Despite that strongly-worded denial, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has taken to social media to beg his old side to do whatever it takes to bring the 24-year-old to Anfield this summer.

Taking to X after the star’s magnificent first-half solo goal brought the scores back level to 2-2, Pennant even suggested the Reds try to sweeten the deal by offering Cody Gakpo – once of interest to Bayern Munich – as part of any deal.

‘Liverpool go out and get Olise right now, at all costs. There is your replacement for Mo Salah. AT ALL COSTS. Any amount plus Gakpo.’

However, as revealed in February, Bayern have zero interest in sanctioning a departure, and the player himself is not agitating for a move.

And while the Merseyside giants view the 14-times capped France international as a near-perfect fit for their system, the Reds are under no illusions about his availability, despite lodging fresh enquiries in recent weeks.

Sources tell TEAMtalk that Manchester City, who hold huge admiration for the versatile forward, and big-spending PSG have also sounded out the situation.

Yet all three clubs were swiftly rebuffed, with one source describing any potential deal as a ‘non-starter’ given Olise’s contentment in Bavaria. However, he does dream of heading to one destination in particular in the future, and it’s not good news for his Premier League suitors…

Another man tipped to fill that void at Anfield is RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and the club’s former star Dietmar Hamann has now offered hope as to why a deal to bring the teenager to Anfield could come off…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.