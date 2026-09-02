Man Utd reach decision on £100m superstar signing in 2027

Manchester United have decided whether they will break the £100million barrier in 2027 after becoming the only ‘Big Six’ club yet to complete such an expensive transfer, according to a trusted source.

Four of United’s ‘Big Six’ rivals spent £100m or more on a top signing during the summer transfer window. Manchester City equalled the British transfer record with the £125m capture of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, while also snaring Elliot Anderson for £116m after United decided he was too costly.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morgan Rogers by paying £117m for his services, while Tottenham Hotspur broke their transfer record twice, first by paying £85m for United target Mateus Fernandes, then again by splashing £100m on Sandro Tonali.

Liverpool, meanwhile, paid Paris Saint-Germain £123m for Bradley Barcola, making the winger their second-most expensive signing of all time.

United did spend £70m on Carlos Baleba, but that was their biggest signing of the summer window. After missing out on Anderson and Fernandes, they paid a combined £85m for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

United’s record signing remains the £89m capture of Paul Pogba 10 years ago, and it is unlikely the club will surpass the £100m mark while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers are in charge.

Reliable United reporter Laurie Whitwell has written for The Athletic: ‘After this summer, United are the only member of the traditional big six not to have surpassed the £100m mark for a player and under Ratcliffe’s control, alongside the Glazer family, there are doubts about whether they will commit to such a fee in the coming years.

‘There is a theory, though, that bringing in several less expensive players rather than one standout will have a bigger impact on the squad.

‘United feel this restrained approach is necessary due to the financial picture following two years without Champions League revenues, costly recruitment misses, and long-term Glazer debt.

‘At the end of 2025, United had taken out £290million of their revolving credit facility, their highest-ever level of short-term lending.

‘They have come away with three midfielders for a total cost of nearly £90m less than Manchester City have paid for two — in Anderson and Enzo Fernandez — and staff believe each one has the capacity to enhance the side.’

It seems United will continue searching for market opportunities, where players are available for enticing fees and also want to move to Old Trafford over other suitors.

Perhaps United are trying to copy the transfer models of clubs such as Brentford and Brighton by snaring talented young players before they join a big club and become too expensive.

The news means United will not be spending £100m or more on a new left winger next year, should Marcus Rashford’s return prove disappointing.

Man Utd searching for great value in transfer market

Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall is already viewed as United’s top target for summer 2027.

But the Red Devils will seemingly not stretch themselves to £100m for the 21-year-old if Newcastle demand such a high fee.

Previous reports have suggested Hall will likely cost £60-70m.

The Englishman is among two signings United are already plotting for 2027.

We understand United fully intend to reopen talks for Hall even though Newcastle are planning a new contract for him.

Hall is open to joining United, which has boosted their chances of landing him.

However, INEOS’ failure to sign a left-back on a temporary basis could prove costly this season. Indeed, director of football Jason Wilcox is already facing sack calls.